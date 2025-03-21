Proposed Bills signing adds 6-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Josh Allen
With Amari Cooper hitting the open market, the Buffalo Bills had a big question mark at wide receiver entering the 2025 offseason.
While Cooper remains unsigned, the Bills did add former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer on a three-year, $29 million deal. Now, the team sports a promising but unproven trio at the position in Palmer, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.
It remains to be seen if the Bills are intent on adding more help, but Yardbarker's Bruce Ewing at least thinks it's possible. That's why he pegged the Bills as an ideal landing spot for Keenan Allen.
"Allen would fit perfectly on the Bills, where QB Josh Allen recently won the NFL’s MVP award," he wrote. "Allen has missed 16 games over the past five seasons but would bring a 17-game average of 1,245 yards and seven touchdowns to a team without a 1,000-yard receiver last season.
Allen is coming off a down season in 2024, which is typically a sign of decline for a player who is set to turn 33 this year. However, decline may not be the reason, or at least the sole reason.
Allen missed two games last season, and on top of that he had a lot of competition for targets in an offense that was completely dysfunctional. It stands to reason Allen could bounce back in a better situation in Buffalo with Josh Allen throwing him the rock.
That said, it's hard to envision the Bills spending significant money on Allen after they invested as much as they did in Palmer. Not to mention, Allen does his best work out of the slot, where Shakir lives.
Spotrac estimates that Allen will garner a two-year, $22.1 million deal in free agency. The Bills have just $4.4 million in cap space, which will make it difficult to bring Allen in, even if Buffalo is interested.
At the end of the day, we think the Bills are going to roll with the trio they have now. If they do add to the position again, the Bills would likely opt for a cheaper veteran for depth. That will allow Buffalo to spend its remaining resources on more pressing needs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —