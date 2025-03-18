New Josh Allen weapon has 'traits' that make Bills' $29 million signing look smart
If any quarterback can unlock star potential within his receivers, it's Buffalo Bills' MVP Josh Allen.
As a rookie, he made Robert Foster relevant in 2018. Next, he threw John Brown to a 1,000-yard season and set Cole Beasley up for a career year. It wasn't until teaming up with Allen that Stefon Diggs produced the four highest single-season receiving totals of his career.
Earlier this month, the Bills acquired a new weapon for Allen to deploy, and the hope is that the MVP can help Joshua Palmer's potential transform into production.
Buffalo agreed to a three-year contract with Palmer, a 2021 third-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, and multiple talking heads were quick to accuse the Bills of overpaying for a player who has yet to break out. The contract was initially reported to be worth $36 million over three years, but Spotrac now lists it as a three-year, $29 million deal with a potential out after Year 2.
On the contrary, however, NFL Films expert Greg Cosell suggested that Buffalo may have found a gem that will shine when paired with Allen.
"Maybe he just needed a change of scenery. I don't know the answer. I'm not gonna sit here and say he's gonna catch 90 balls for 1,400 yards. Who knows? But this guy has traits," said Cosell on One Bills Live.
RELATED: Josh Palmer TD highlight shows potential to become real Bills' fan favorite
Although he has never had more than 769 receiving yards in a season, Palmer has shown flashes on the NFL stage. He's averaging more than 15.0 yards per catch over the past two seasons.
"I loved Josh Palmer coming out of Tennessee. I thought he could be a really, really good NFL receiver I remember when they played Alabama when he was at Tennessee, and he ran by [All-Pro cornerback] Patrick Surtain, twice. He has vertical speed," said Cosell. "Without being there [in Los Angeles], I can't speak to the reasons why it hasn't happened, but you're dealing with a guy that has a lot of traits and he does have vertical ability."
The Bills have seemingly lacked a field stretcher who can routinely create separation. With the ability to effectively run their entire route tree, coupled with vertical speed, Palmer could be the guy who fills that void.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —