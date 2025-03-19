Bills should target any of these 7 wide receivers throughout 2025 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills' offense exceeded all expectations in 2024. After the team traded a disgruntled Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency, few expected the Bills' offense to amount to much. Khalil Shakir just started to breakout during the second half of last season, and the expectation was that would continue, but there was still some uncertainty.
Many expected Dalton Kincaid to be a bigger part of the offense in 2024, but that never came to fruition, despite being the second most targeted in the passing game. Keon Coleman performed well at times, but was inconsistent down the stretch. In 2025, the Bills have already lost fan-favorite Mack Hollins and have yet to re-sign Amari Cooper. At this point, Cooper may not return.
The Bills signed free agent wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Laviska Shenault, but more is needed if the Bills offense is to continue as one of the top offenses in the league. So, let's look at some receiver options that could be available to the Bills in each round of the coming 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 1: Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden is 5'11* and weighs 191 pounds, out of Texas. If Brandon Beane wants to add speed to the receiving room, Golden is your guy. He recorded the fastest 40-time among the receivers at the combine, with a time of 4.29. In his final season at Texas, he hauled in 58 receptions, 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Round 2: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Jayden Higgins is out of Iowa State and is 6'4", 214 pounds. He brings size to the table but also has good speed, with a 40-time of 4.47. Higgins can not only get downfield, but he's a big-bodied receiver who can pull down those jump balls on fade routes. In his final season at Iowa State, he recorded 87 receptions, 1,183 yards, and nine touchdowns.
Round 3: Savion Williams, TCU
Savion Williams is another big receiver, at 6'4" and weighs 222 pounds out of TCU. Like Higgins, he can get downfield with a 40-time of 4.48. In 2024 with TCU, Williams had 60 receptions, for 611 and six touchdowns. He's a raw prospect but offers versatility, rushing for 322 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground. He even chipped in three pass completions on three attempts and another touchdown through the air.
Round 4: Isaiah Bond, Texas
Isaiah Bond is a little on the smaller side at 180 pounds and is 5'11", but possesses 4.39 speed. He didn't put up huge numbers at Texas, pulling in only 34 receptions, 540 yards, and five touchdowns. The opinion is that he was used more as a decoy, but he has all the talent and potential to be a legitimate wide receiver at the NFL level. Bond could be a fourth-round steal.
Round 5: Nick Nash, San Jose State
Nick Nash is out of San Jose State, and if you're looking for an ultra-productive receiver at the collegiate level, look no further than Nash. In his final year as a Spartan, he finished second in both receptions (104) and yards (1,382) and led the FBS with 16 receiving touchdowns. He was voted First-team AP All-American and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top receiver. He is 6'2 1/2" and weighs 203 pounds, but the downside is a low 40-time of 4.57 and his Next Gen Athletic score of 66 ranked 39th among receivers at the combine.
Round 6: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
KeAndre Lambert-Smith is out of Auburn. He is 6'1" and weighs 190 pounds. At the combine, he recorded an impressive 40-time of 4.37, but there are concerns with his ability to play at the next level despite the speed. In 2024, Lambert-Smith recorded 50 receptions, and 981 yards for an impressive 19.6 yards per reception. He also added eight touchdowns.
Round 7: Chimere Dike, Florida
Chimere Dike's 40-time was fantastic at 4.34 and his Next Gen athletic score of 87 ranked him eighth among combine receivers. He's 6'1" and weighs 196, so all the measurables are there. Despite the athletic talent, he lacked production. In 2024, he caught only 42 passes, 783 yards, and two touchdowns. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, "He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, but his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed." Sounds like a perfect fit for the Buffalo Bills.
