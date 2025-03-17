Bills heavy on defense in 5-round mock draft following initial free agency spree
It was an up-and-down first week of free agency for Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills, landing Joey Bosa and others. Unfortunately, the "others" were the down part of the week, with new free agent signees Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi being served with six-game suspensions for PEDs.
The Bills added new faces along the defensive line, wide receivers, even the offensive line. They brought back a familiar face in the cornerback, Dane Jackson.
Still, there is work to do and likely more free agent signings, but the NFL Draft is where everyone is looking to now. What will the Bills do come April in Green Bay?
What players and positions will they target?
Bills five-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 30 - DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Kenneth Grant is a 6'4, 330-pound defensive tackle from Michigan. He's a large man who can occupy blocks, collapse the pocket, and get in the backfield. In 2024, he recorded 32 tackles, three sacks, and seven tackles for a loss. He's a two-year starter at Michigan and could be on the board when the Bills pick at No. 30.
Round 2, Pick 56 - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
T.J. Tuimoloau is a solid edge player who brings power and size at 6'4" and 265 pounds. Last season at Ohio State, he recorded 12.5 sacks with 61 tackles and 22 tackles for a loss. Next Gen Stats scored him with an athletic score of 85, third best among the combine participants at the position. The Bills need to rebuild their defensive line, and these first two picks accomplish that.
Round 2, Pick 62 - EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
The Bills continue to rebuild their defensive line with another d-lineman in Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss. He's 6'4" and weighs 244 pounds. His speed and quickness off the edge make him an impressive prospect. Scouting reports indicate he could struggle in the run game initially but could be a significant part of a team's pass-rushing attack. His last season at Ole Miss, he recorded 10.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss.
Round 4, Pick 109 - CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
The Bills brought in former Bill and starting corner Dane Jackson, but after trading first-round bust Kaiir Elam, the team needs to find an answer opposite Christian Benford. Maybe Jordan Hancock out of Ohio State could be that answer. Hancock has a couple of things going for him, including speed and the athleticism to be effective in either zone or man coverage. He is also more than willing to get dirty in run defense.
Round 4, Pick 132 - RB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo is a 5'11", 219-pound back who is the opposite of what James Cook is. Skattebo is a powerful runner with excellent vision. During his final season at Arizona State, he helped lead the Sun Devils to a conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. During their championship season, he produced 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also added 45 receptions for 605 yards and another three touchdowns.
Round 5, Pick 169 - WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
If you're looking for college production, Nick Nash was toward the top of the pack in 2024. He didn't become a full-time receiver until 2022, and his first full season at the position was in 2023. Still, as a sixth-year senior in 2024, he produced 104 receptions, 1,382 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He possesses reliable hands, but the downside is that he doesn't possess the upside of speed and is projected as more of a slot receiver. Among these picks in this mock, this one seems the least likely.
Round 5, Pick 170 - DT J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
The Bills further their rebuild of the defensive line with their fourth defensive lineman of this draft and second defensive tackle. This selection has nothing to do with the recent suspension of Larry Ogunjobi and everything to do with the need for long-term solutions. Pegues is a 6'2", 309-pound converted tight end. He didn't start playing defensive tackle until transferring to Ole Miss in 2022, so there is still room for growth and development. He provides versatility to play any position across the line and could be an excellent chess piece for the Bills' defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich.
Round 5, Pick 173 - LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
Round 5 for Shaun Dolac might be too early, but it's been reported that at least one scout already moved Dolac up as a fifth-round prospect after his impressive pro day performance. Dolac offers terrific speed, recording an unofficial 4.55 in the 40, and has a knack for making plays. He led FBS in tackles, while adding six sacks and five interceptions. With Milano's injury history and north of 30, Dolac would be the perfect heir-apparent.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —