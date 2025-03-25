Proposed Bills trade adds $9 million cornerback as running mate for Christian Benford
The Buffalo Bills have yet to add the cornerback they need in free agency this offseason, and as more time passes, there will be less and less options for general manager Brandon Beane.
The Bills are solid on the boundary on one side with Christian Benford, but the other cornerback penciled in to start, Dane Jackson, is better suited as a backup.
In order to remedy the cornerback problem in Buffalo, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks the Bills should make a trade for Detroit Lions cornerback, Amik Robertson.
"Robertson could also be looking at reduced playing time with Detroit in 2025," Knox wrote. "The Lions lost Carlton Davis in free agency but signed both Rock Ya-Sin and D.J. Reed. At some point, they'll want to clear more playing time for 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as well. The Bills should find out if Robertson is available."
Robertson signed a two-year, $9.2 million deal with the Lions in free agency last offseason and went on to have a solid showing.
Robertson was Detroit's primary slot cornerback and gave up a completion rate of 61.4% and a passer rating of 90.7. Robertson also proved to be an asset in the run game, tallying an elite Pro Football Focus grade of 89.7 in that area.
While the Bills don't need a slot cornerback with Taron Johnson still under contract, Robertson also has the ability to play on the boundary.
In fact, Robertson posted the best coverage numbers of his career while playing on the outside with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. The 26-year-old gave up a completion percentage of 59.1% and a passer rating of 87.4 that season.
Robertson would be a great fit for the Bills, who could likely nab him with a Day 3 pick. However, it remains unlikely that the Lions would be willing to trade him.
Not only was Robertson a solid starter last season, but he could return to that role in 2025. The veteran will likely compete for the slot role with Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who is a total wild card after a rookie campaign that saw him play sparingly over eight games.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Lions are going to want to keep Robertson around as insurance, both for the Missouri product and injuries, of which the Lions had a ton of last season.
