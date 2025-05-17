Bills' offense ranked as one of NFL's top units for one reason
Not having a clear No. 1 wide receiver hasn't slowed down the Buffalo Bills' offense from being one of the best in the NFL.
Last season, Buffalo was ranked 10th in total offense (359.1) and ninth in passing (227.9) and rushing (131.2). The Bills finished with a 13-4 record, a trip to the AFC Championship Game, and saw star quarterback win the NFL MVP.
With most of their starters on offense coming back and some new additions, the unit is set up for another successful run in 2025. This leaves them in the conversation with the best offenses in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski ranked all 32 NFL teams' offenses, with the Bills cracking the Top 5 at No. 4 overall. Sobleski gives most of the credit to Allen for the high rankings.
"The Buffalo Bills reside in the same place they always do: Let Josh Allen shoulder the offense and see what happens."
"Allen is a premier talent, as one of the league's top three quarterbacks. He's a true franchise option, in that he elevates the play of those around him."
"In truth, not much about the Bills offense beyond Allen scares opposing defenses."
"Khalil Shakir is a rock-solid target, who understands coverages and how to create separation. Running back James Cook is quite talented, but he hasn't been asked to regularly carry the ball 15 or more times per game. Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are young targets with upside. They both need to show more, though. The offensive line is quite good but not dominant like the league's best units."
"All in all, Allen makes the Bills go, maybe more so than any other quarterback respective to his offense. Based on that alone, Buffalo finds itself in the league's top-five units."
RELATED: NFL hampers Bills' top seed quest with doubly undesirable primetime assignments
The Bills did not add much to the offense this offseason since they are already solid at every position. Their most significant addition was wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who joins the team after spending time with the Los Angeles. Palmer's added speed gives Buffalo the perfect third receiver for Shakir and Coleman.
Cook's situation is the only uncertainty to the offense's future as his pay raise demands have not been met. The Bills instead extended Shakir and Allen.
If the Bills can resolve Cook's contract concerns, this offense is ready to be at full throttle for the next five years, which hopefully ends with the Lombardi Trophy in Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —