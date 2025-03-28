Bills Central

Bills record-breaking $330 million contract for Josh Allen will change NFL forever

The Buffalo Bills gave Josh Allen $250 million in guaranteed money, breaking the record for an NFL contract.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could join one of the NFL's most elite circles if he wins the 2025 NFL MVP award.
The Buffalo Bills broke the bank for Josh Allen this offseason, giving him a six-year extension worth $330 million with $250 million of that already guaranteed.

It's a lot of money that will help Allen plan his wedding with movie star Hailee Steinfeld, but it could also change how the NFL gives money out to quarterbacks moving forward.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay is already thinking that Allen's contract has sent shockwaves throughout the league.

"Allen's contract is ultimately a team-friendly one—he surely could have commanded more per year in wake of winning his first NFL MVP award—and could cost his fellow passers leverage at the negotiating table," Kay writes.

"The first player to see a tangible impact from Allen's deal may be Brock Purdy, who is due for his first extension with the San Francisco 49ers following a blistering start to his career.

"Spotrac had estimated Purdy to have a market value of nearly $60 million per season, although the 49ers reportedly only offered $45 million to open talks.

"The latest reports suggest the 25-year-old won't accept much less than $60 million, although he may have settle for a low-to-mid 50s offer with a high guarantee similar to Allen's deal.

"Other young quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud will have a chance to reset the market next season, but it seems lower AAVs with higher guarantees are the path front offices are preferring to take when it comes to QB contracts for now."

The cap space in the NFL is growing at an exponential rate, and it isn't going to stop anytime soon.

Quarterbacks after Allen will get paid, likely just as much, if not more than he has. These quarterbacks may not be as good as Allen, but it will be used as a metric. Teams will use it to measure a valuation for these quarterbacks while players will use it as a way to justify how much they should actually be paid in the long run.

