Dolphins post rare win over Bills, blocking potential linebacker reunion
If you can't beat them, then take their former players?
The Miami Dolphins have lost 13 of their last 14 games against the Buffalo Bills, but they did manage to secure a minor victory on the waiver wire this week.
Miami, which was ahead of Buffalo in the order, claimed, and was subsequently awarded, linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
It's unknown if the Bills, who were No. 30 in terms of priority, placed a claim for Dodson, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Blue & Red. The 26-year-old Dodson, who left Buffalo as a free agent this past offseason, started all nine games for Seattle in 2024 prior to the surprise cut.
While Buffalo could use some proven depth at linebacker, especially with Baylon Spector on Injured Reserve, it has a seemingly greater need at safety with only three currently on the active roster. Additionally, the Bills are in line to receive a boost when linebacker Matt Milano returns within the next couple weeks.
For those reasons, the Dolphins' waiver claim may not sting Buffalo as much as one would think. Meanwhile, Miami linebackers Cam Brown and Grayson Murphy, along with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, are on Injured Reserve.
After watching the Bills secure the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive year, the Dolphins pursued and signed free agents from their division rival. Miami added safety Jordan Poyer and defensive back Siran Neal, who was a core special teamer for Buffalo.
The additions, however, have not helped the Dolphins close the on-field gap between themselves and the first-place Bills. Buffalo (8-2) has already swept the season series from Miami (3-6) and holds a 4.5-game lead in the division standings. Exploiting the opposing defense, the Bills hit the 30-point mark in both head-to-head wins over the Dolphins.
