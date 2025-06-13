Bills have most underrated cornerback in NFL
The Buffalo Bills have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, especially at the cornerback position.
The Bills added three cornerbacks in the NFL Draft this spring, but none of them will be the top player on the depth chart. Instead, that distinction will go to Christian Benford, who was named the most underrated cornerback in the league by CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin.
"Benford is a true No. 1 cornerback," Dubin wrote.
"Last season, he allowed a passer rating of just 72.3 on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus, and yielded just 0.51 yards per coverage snap, which ranked in the top 35 among 243 players (i.e. not just cornerbacks) who played at least 250 snaps in coverage, via Tru Media. He's been getting better with each passing season and is now a stalwart player for Sean McDermott's Buffalo defense."
Benford was rewarded for his hard work over the offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $69 million extension, which goes into effect in the 2026 season.
Benford was a sixth-round pick out of Villanova, but he has proven his pre-draft doubters wrong in his first three seasons in the NFL.
Benford has all the tools needed to be a top cornerback in the league, and now he has the opportunity to prove that he was worth every penny the Bills paid him.
