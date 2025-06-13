Bills Central

Bills have most underrated cornerback in NFL

The Buffalo Bills are home to the NFL's most underrated cornerback.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, especially at the cornerback position.

The Bills added three cornerbacks in the NFL Draft this spring, but none of them will be the top player on the depth chart. Instead, that distinction will go to Christian Benford, who was named the most underrated cornerback in the league by CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin.

TRENDING: Bills' GM provides update on rookie CB Maxwell Hairston after minicamp injury

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Benford is a true No. 1 cornerback," Dubin wrote.

"Last season, he allowed a passer rating of just 72.3 on throws in his direction, per Pro Football Focus, and yielded just 0.51 yards per coverage snap, which ranked in the top 35 among 243 players (i.e. not just cornerbacks) who played at least 250 snaps in coverage, via Tru Media. He's been getting better with each passing season and is now a stalwart player for Sean McDermott's Buffalo defense."

Benford was rewarded for his hard work over the offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $69 million extension, which goes into effect in the 2026 season.

RELATED: 'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen twice denies Josh Allen in QB's first post-wedding practice

Benford was a sixth-round pick out of Villanova, but he has proven his pre-draft doubters wrong in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Benford has all the tools needed to be a top cornerback in the league, and now he has the opportunity to prove that he was worth every penny the Bills paid him.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford participates in drills during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford participates in drills during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News