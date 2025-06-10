4 Bills' players who enter June minicamp with plenty to prove
The Buffalo Bills return plenty of firepower from last year's team to both sides of the ball, but multiple opportunities exist for others to emerge before the regular season kicks off in September.
After completing the three-phase OTAs program, the Bills host June minicamp before breaking until training camp begins mid-summer. Lifting the lid off the three-day mandatory get-together, the team will practice on Tuesday, June 10 at 12:30 pm in Orchard Park.
Here are four players, none of whom were on the Bills' 53-man roster last year, who can improve their standing by performing at minicamp.
WR Elijah Moore
The former New York Jets' second-round draft pick garnered rave reviews from his participation in OTAs. After four NFL seasons, Moore may have found the right environment to operate in and seemingly has an inside track to the WR5 spot. It won't come without competition though.
TE Zach Davidson
The former Division II star enters his fourth season with the organization. Davidson, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Bills' practice squad. He twice saw action as a gameday elevation, making his NFL regular season debut in a Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Davidson, who has one career catch, is in the mix for the TE3 spot previously occupied by Quintin Morris. He reportedly made a beautiful reception during OTAs practice last week.
CB Maxwell Hairston
The hope is that the Bills drafted a plug-and-play starting cornerback at No. 30 overall, but the scars left by Kaiir Elam remain raw. Hairston was the fastest player at the NFL Combine, but will he be able to translate that speed into "playing fast" on the field. Minicamp will provide valuable reps for the rookie as he adjusts at the next level.
DT TJ Sanders
The second-round rookie looked explosive at OTAs by multiple accounts albeit a small sample size. Trading up to draft Sanders, filling a positional need, the Bills seemingly have big plans for the interior lineman, and he'll get a chance to show how ready he is to contribute.
