Bills' complete rookie minicamp roster with 12 UDFAs and 26 tryout players
The Buffalo Bills opened rookie minicamp, showcasing 51 total players in Orchard Park on Friday.
In addition to the nine drafted rookies, six of whom have already agreed to contracts, there are 12 undrafted free-agent signees trying to make an impression in their first on-field appearance as pros.
Buffalo is hosting 26 players, including multiple small-school prospects like Fordham defensive end Matt Jaworski and Eastern Kentucky running back Joshua Carter, on a tryout basis. For those excited by potential offensive additions, the Bills are taking a look at three running backs and two wide receivers this weekend. Remember, this is where local product Joe Andreessen emerged last spring, earning a contract on the heels of a successful minicamp audition.
Four second-year Bills, including 2024 sixth-round cornerback Daequan Hardy, are also on the rookie minicamp roster as they look to improve their standing moving forward. Running back Frank Gore Jr., offensive lineman Mike Edwards and cornerback Te'Cory Couch are all expected to work out amongst the rookies.
Draft Picks (9)
31 Maxwell Hairston, CB (Kentucky — Rd 1)
37 Jordan Hancock, CB (Ohio State — Rd 5)
43 Dorian Strong, CB (Virginia Tech — Rd 6)
77 Chase Lundt, RT (Connecticut — Rd 6)
81 Kaden Prather, WR (Maryland — Rd 7)
85 Jackson Hawes, TE (Georgia Tech — Rd 5)
94 Landon Jackson, DE (Arkansas — Rd 3)
96 Deone Walker, DT (Kentucky — Rd 4)
98 TJ Sanders, DT (South Carolina — Rd 2)
UDFA (12)
82 Hal Presley, WR (Baylor)
89 Stephen Gosnell, WR (Virginia Tech)
87 Kelly Akharaiyi, WR (Mississippi State)
83 Keleki Latu, TE (Washington)
63 Rush Reimer, G (California)
61 Jacob Bayer, C (Arkansas State)
52 Hayden Harris, DE (Montana)
59 Paris Shand, DE (LSU)
72 Devin Brandt-Epps, DT (New Mexico)
49 Keonta Jenkins, LB (Virginia Tech)
38 Daryl Porter Jr., CB (Miami)
30 Wande Owens, S (New Hampshire)
Tryout Players (26)
2 Xzavier Henderson, WR (Cincinnati)
3 Logan Collier, WR (North Alabama)
4 Alex Felkins, K (Penn State)
5 Ethan Duane, P (Buffalo)
9 Will Rogers, QB (Washington)
14 Cameron Lockridge, DB (Fresno State)
18 Paxton DeLaurent, QB (Southeast Missouri)
19 Kyle Romenick, P (Elon)
21 MJ Griffin, DB (Louisville)
24 Jacquez Stuart, RB (Toledo)
26 Damaje Yancey, DB (Troy)
27 Rahjai Harris, RB (East Carolina)
29 Joshua Carter, RB (Eastern Kentucky)
32 Flip Dixon, DB (Rutgers)
35 Jamal Ligon, LB (UTSA)
40 Noah Martin, LB (Samford)
45 TaMuarion Wilson, LB (Central Arkansas)
48 Mason Napper, LS (Miami)
50 Jonathan Mendoza, OL (Louisville)
51 Levi Rogers, OL (Stanford)
53 Decarius Hawthorne, DT (South Florida)
60 DJ Jones, OL (UAB)
64 Elijah Alston, DE (Marshall)
66 Matt Jaworski, DE (Fordham)
68 Marcus Harris, DT (Kansas) (2024 Texans Rd 7)
71 Gerquan Scott, OL (Ole Miss)
Second-Year Players (4)
20 Frank Gore Jr., RB (Southern Miss)
25 Daequan Hardy, CB (Penn State)
33 Te'Cory Couch, CB (Miami)
65 Mike Edwards, OL (Campbell)
