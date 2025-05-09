Bills agree to terms with six draft picks as only three remain unsigned
The Buffalo Bills and six of their nine 2025 draft picks have made it official.
On Friday morning, prior to rookie minicamp kicking off, the Bills announced the signing of all five Day 3 selections along with third-round defensive end Landon Jackson.
Only first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker have yet to reach agreements. The CBA's rookie wage scale has prevented any serious contention in negotiations across the league as deals formulate more quickly since changes were implemented.
Late fifth-rounders CB Jordan Hancock and TE Jackson Hawes inked four-year rookie contracts as did sixth-rounders CB Dorian Strong and RT Chase Lindt along with seventh-rounder WR Kaden Prather.
Jackson, Hancock and Hawes all seem in line to potentially earn significant roles as rookies.
After being selected No. 72 overall, Jackson, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, projects as a Week 1 rotational edge rusher who will eventually be a starter. The versatile Hancock is likely to offer insurance across the back end along with a potential role on special teams. Hawes, taken by the Bills at No. 173 overall with their sixth selection of the draft, is seen as a high-level blocker with an inside track to the TE3 spot.
Lundt was a stalwart for Connecticut at offensive tackle, and the developmental prospect may even have an NFL future at guard. Prather has a combination of size and speed that may translate well as a boundary receiver and special teams contributor.
The Bills are holding their rookie minicamp on May 9-10 in Orchard Park
Draft Picks' Jersey Numbers
31 Maxwell Hairston, CB (Kentucky — Rd 1)
37 Jordan Hancock, CB (Ohio State — Rd 5)
43 Dorian Strong, CB (Virginia Tech — Rd 6)
77 Chase Lundt, RT (Connecticut — Rd 6)
81 Kaden Prather, WR (Maryland — Rd 7)
85 Jackson Hawes, TE (Georgia Tech — Rd 5)
94 Landon Jackson, DE (Arkansas — Rd 3)
96 Deone Walker, DT (Kentucky — Rd 4)
98 TJ Sanders, DT (South Carolina — Rd 2)
