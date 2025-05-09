Bills Central

Bills agree to terms with six draft picks as only three remain unsigned

Six Buffalo Bills' rookies are ready to roll ahead of minicamp in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills and six of their nine 2025 draft picks have made it official.

On Friday morning, prior to rookie minicamp kicking off, the Bills announced the signing of all five Day 3 selections along with third-round defensive end Landon Jackson.

Only first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker have yet to reach agreements. The CBA's rookie wage scale has prevented any serious contention in negotiations across the league as deals formulate more quickly since changes were implemented.

Late fifth-rounders CB Jordan Hancock and TE Jackson Hawes inked four-year rookie contracts as did sixth-rounders CB Dorian Strong and RT Chase Lindt along with seventh-rounder WR Kaden Prather.

Jackson, Hancock and Hawes all seem in line to potentially earn significant roles as rookies.

Landon Jackson sac
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

After being selected No. 72 overall, Jackson, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, projects as a Week 1 rotational edge rusher who will eventually be a starter. The versatile Hancock is likely to offer insurance across the back end along with a potential role on special teams. Hawes, taken by the Bills at No. 173 overall with their sixth selection of the draft, is seen as a high-level blocker with an inside track to the TE3 spot.

RELATED: Bills made shrewd NFL Draft move grabbing SEC edge rusher

Lundt was a stalwart for Connecticut at offensive tackle, and the developmental prospect may even have an NFL future at guard. Prather has a combination of size and speed that may translate well as a boundary receiver and special teams contributor.

The Bills are holding their rookie minicamp on May 9-10 in Orchard Park

Draft Picks' Jersey Numbers

31 Maxwell Hairston, CB (Kentucky — Rd 1)

37 Jordan Hancock, CB (Ohio State — Rd 5)

43 Dorian Strong, CB (Virginia Tech — Rd 6)

77 Chase Lundt, RT (Connecticut — Rd 6)

81 Kaden Prather, WR (Maryland — Rd 7)

85 Jackson Hawes, TE (Georgia Tech — Rd 5)

94 Landon Jackson, DE (Arkansas — Rd 3)

96 Deone Walker, DT (Kentucky — Rd 4)

98 TJ Sanders, DT (South Carolina — Rd 2)

Jackson Hawes catc
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

