Buffalo Bills officially come to terms with 12 undrafted free agents
The Buffalo Bills added nine players in the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, they announced that six of those players have signed, with just three left.
Only cornerback Maxwell Hairston and defensive tackles T.J. Sanders, and Deone Walker remain unsigned.
In addition to their six draft picks, the Bills also announced they had come to terms with 12 undrafted free agents. Their list of undrafted rookies includes Virginia Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins, who has a good shot of making the 53-man roster.
- Hal Presley, WR, Baylor
- Stephen Gosnell, WR, Virginia Tech
- Kelly Akharaiyi, WR, Mississippi State
- Keleki Latu, TE, Washington
- Rush Reimer, G, Cal
- Jacob Bayer, C, Arkansas State
- Hayden Harris, DE, Montana
- Paris Shand, DE, LSU
- Devin Brandt-Epps, DT, New Mexico
- Keonta Jenkins, LB, Virginia Tech
- Daryl Porter Jr., CB, Miami
- Wande Owens, S, New Hampshire
Buffalo also added Stephen Gosnell from Virginia Tech, a wide receiver who averaged 18.1 yards per reception last season. He joins Hal Pressley from Baylor, another wideout who will compete for a spot on the roster.
Another interesting name to watch is Hayden Harris from Montana. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defense end briefly played at UCLA before recording 21.5 tackles for a loss with Montana.
