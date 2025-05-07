Bills reinforce 'two major areas' with 'really good players' in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills seemingly prioritized defensive needs above all else in their 2025 NFL Draft strategy, and it could wind up paying dividends down the stretch.
In fact, one prominent draft analyst suggests the Bills did exactly what had to be done over three spring days in Green Bay.
Appearing on One Bills Live, Pro Football Focus draftnik Trevor Sikkema explained the A- overall grade he awarded the Bills for their 2025 nine-player haul.
"When you just look at this draft class as a whole, it's hard to not give the Bills anything less than I would say 'B' at worst," said Sikkema. "Just depending on if you had certain players that you would have rather had them selected in certain positions, but really job well done by them and their scouts."
The Bills addressed their two most-pressing needs on defense with four selections in the Top 109. Buffalo added a potential plug-and-play cornerback and three intriguing defensive line prospects, all whom had a Top 40 grade at one point in time.
"The two major areas that they were looking to improve when it came to the 2025 NFL Draft was secondary, right? Getting a guy who could be a competent starting outside corner for you, and then really a lot of just work on the defensive line. Getting a little bit younger, getting a little bit bigger. And I think that they did that across the board,” said Sikkema.
Hairston, who should compete to fill the starting CB2 role, was the fastest player at the 2025 NFL Combine. Meanwhile, the Bills, per Bills Embedded, were said to be considering second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders at No. 30 overall had Hairston not been available.
Weeks prior to the draft, NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell suggested Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson was "worthy" of a late first-round selection by the Bills, who eventually got him at No. 72 overall. As for Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, Buffalo's fourth-round pick, general manager Brandon Beane claimed he had a first-round grade on the prospect following the 2023 season.
"I thought they got a lot of really good players," said Sikkema.
