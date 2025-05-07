Bills Central

Bills reinforce 'two major areas' with 'really good players' in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft and received a high grade from PFF as a result.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive lineman Deone Walker of Kentucky (0) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills seemingly prioritized defensive needs above all else in their 2025 NFL Draft strategy, and it could wind up paying dividends down the stretch.

In fact, one prominent draft analyst suggests the Bills did exactly what had to be done over three spring days in Green Bay.

Appearing on One Bills Live, Pro Football Focus draftnik Trevor Sikkema explained the A- overall grade he awarded the Bills for their 2025 nine-player haul.

"When you just look at this draft class as a whole, it's hard to not give the Bills anything less than I would say 'B' at worst," said Sikkema. "Just depending on if you had certain players that you would have rather had them selected in certain positions, but really job well done by them and their scouts."

The Bills addressed their two most-pressing needs on defense with four selections in the Top 109. Buffalo added a potential plug-and-play cornerback and three intriguing defensive line prospects, all whom had a Top 40 grade at one point in time.

Maxwell Hairston (31) IN
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III at Kroger Field Saturday on Oct. 14, 2023. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The two major areas that they were looking to improve when it came to the 2025 NFL Draft was secondary, right? Getting a guy who could be a competent starting outside corner for you, and then really a lot of just work on the defensive line. Getting a little bit younger, getting a little bit bigger. And I think that they did that across the board,” said Sikkema.

RELATED: What draft experts are saying about new Buffalo Bills DT T.J. Sanders

Hairston, who should compete to fill the starting CB2 role, was the fastest player at the 2025 NFL Combine. Meanwhile, the Bills, per Bills Embedded, were said to be considering second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders at No. 30 overall had Hairston not been available.

Weeks prior to the draft, NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell suggested Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson was "worthy" of a late first-round selection by the Bills, who eventually got him at No. 72 overall. As for Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker, Buffalo's fourth-round pick, general manager Brandon Beane claimed he had a first-round grade on the prospect following the 2023 season.

"I thought they got a lot of really good players," said Sikkema.

