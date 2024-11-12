Three options to fill Bills' latest 53-man roster vacancy
The Buffalo Bills have a roster spot to fill this week.
Linebacker Baylon Spector popped up on the injury report following last Friday's practice and landed on Injured Reserve fewer than 24 hours later. Spector apparently injured his calf on the field preparing for the Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The IR designation drops Buffalo one player under the 53-man roster limit.
The Bills are not currently carrying a linebacker on their Practice Squad. Buffalo has five true linebackers on the active roster, including rookies Joe Andreessen and Ede Ulofoshio. Meanwhile, after releasing Mike Edwards, Buffalo has only three pure safeties amongst its primary 53.
With those numbers being what they are, the Bills next move seems likely to be a defensive addition. Safety may take precedent over linebacker being that Buffalo has opened the 21-day practice window for Matt Milano although an intriguing option just became available.
LB Tyrel Dodson
In an unexpected development, the Seattle Seahawks have released the former Bills' linebacker who signed as a free agent this past offseason. Dodson started all nine games for Seattle prior to his dismissal. The 26-year-old Dodson has totaled 71 tackles and 2.0 sacks over nine appearances since leaving Buffalo.
S Terrell Edmunds
The former first-round draft pick, and brother of former Bills' linebacker Tremaine, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers late last week and has subsequently cleared waivers. Edmunds has 79 career starts to his credit and played at least 15 games in each of his first six pro seasons.
S Dean Marlowe
Never underestimate the possibility of Sean McDermott signing a former Carolina Panthers' defender off the street. Last year, it was AJ Klein. This year, maybe Buffalo pursues a reunion with Marlowe. The 32-year-old safety, who made 16 appearances for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, has great familiarity executing the Bills' defensive scheme.
