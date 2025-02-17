PFF surprising rank of Buffalo Bills offensive line
The 2024 Buffalo Bills offense was historically great. A key to their outstanding offensive performance this past year was the excellent play of their offensive line.
Entering the 2024 season, the Bills' o-line was considered good, ranking as PFF's No. 8 unit overall. By the end of 2024, the Buffalo front elevated to the fifth best offensive line unit in PFF's final rankings.
PFF ranked each Bills' offensive lineman as follows:
- RT Spencer Brown (77.9)
- LT Dion Dawkins (72.4)
- Sixth OL Alec Anderson (70.4)
- C Connor McGovern (69.5)
- LG David Edwards (66.1)
- RG O’Cyrus Torrence (55.5)
Spencer Brown, after signing a massive contract extension, rewarded the BIlls with an outstanding year at right tackle. At the start of the 2024 season the 26-year-old signed a four-year $72 million deal with $19 million fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap. Brown got a signing bonus of $6.4 million and is the 24th highest paid tackle in the league, per sportrac.
Dion Dawkins, a four year pro bowler, also did a massive job protecting QB Joh Allen's blind side. The Bills offensive only gave up a league best 14 sacks.
The depth of this group also stands out. Anderson was the team's "swing" player and came in as the sixth lineman for Buffalo. The rookie's presence was so important that he garnered 291 offensive snaps for the Bills throughout the season.
Anderson came in and often helped lift a unit that was already one of the strongest in the NFL.
"The unit ranked fourth in the league in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating (88.1), allowing 134 pressures on 581 pass plays," said Zoltán Buday in PFF's final offensive line rankings for 2024. "The Bills‘ line surrendered only four sacks, which was, by far, the fewest in the NFL. No other team allowed fewer than eight."
It's hard to ignore all that the Buffalo offense accomplished in 2024. The Bills ranked in the top 10 of most offensive categories this year. The offensive line helped Buffalo average the second-most points per game in the NFL (30.9), finished with the third-best scoring percentage in the league (49.7%), and cleared the way for a league-high 32 rushing touchdowns, led by James Cook tying for the league-high with 16.
Like Dawkins said this postseason, the big guys upfront need more love. Seeing how the Buffalo o-line played in 2024, they should be receiving more praise and accolades in the 2025 season.