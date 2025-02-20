Needy Bills could make massive splash if Chargers dump 5x Pro Bowl DE
The Los Angeles Chargers are apparently leaning toward ending their relationship with the former No. 3 overall draft pick.
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, who has played his entire career with the Chargers since entering the NFL in 2016, is on the chopping block and teams like the Buffalo Bills should be salivating.
ESPN's Dan Graziano, citing conversations he's had, reported that Los Angeles has the intention of releasing Bosa before his roster bonus hits in March. Set to turn 30 years old in July, Bosa is due $25.3 million in cash for the 2025 season under the final year of his contract.
If released, Bosa would become an unrestricted free agent and likely forced to settle for a lower rate on a new deal. It's unclear whether his number will drop into a realistic range for the salary cap-strapped Bills. Of course, Buffalo can award the aging star a long-term contract that allows the team to push a bulk of the cap hit into the future.
After missing 20 games due to injury over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Bosa rebounded with a Pro Bowl selection in 2024. The Ohio State product accounted for 5.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles over 14 games.
Bosa, who has 72.0 sacks in 107 career games, has posted four double-digit sack seasons with the most-recent one coming in 2021.
The Bills ranked 23rd amongst 32 NFL defenses in sack percentage (6.75) last season. They were unable to consistently pressure or contain Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the AFC Championship Game loss on January 26.
