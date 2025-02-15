Buffalo Bills must sign edge rusher who's not Myles Garrett
The 2024 Buffalo Bills ranked No. 17 in total defense, smack dab in the middle of the league.
They played well against mediocre teams but their performance dropped off significantly against teams like the Ravens, Rams, Lions and, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Simply put, it wasn't good enough.
While featuring one of the NFL's most-potent scoring offenses, it's clear the Bills need real help on the defensive side of the ball, specifically at edge rusher. The Philadelphia Eagles' handling of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl further highlighted Buffalo's glaring need.
The popular passing rusher targets — either via free agent or trade — are names such as Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack and Josh Sweat. And while it's probable the Bills will go after one of them, their current lack of cap space, according to Spotrac, means they'll have to neglect some other pressing needs to win the bidding war on a top-tier player.
Their answer is Dante Fowler Jr. of the Washington Commanders. At 30 years old, Fowler is still playing at very high level, appearing in all 17 games this past season and recording a robust 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures.
Fowler's motor runs high and the value is there, particularly when his estimated market price is $5.2 million, which is significantly lower than the $23.6 million that the Chargers gave Mack, who last year turned in just six sacks. While general manager Brandon Beane is committed to exploring all options to shore up the defense — and a trade for Garrett or Crosby would rev up the Bills Mafia — the smart move may be the value move of Dante Fowler Jr.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —