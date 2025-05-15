Buffalo Bills take on Chiefs, Ravens in Top 10 'revenge' games
The NFL loves its storylines and rivalries and so do the fans. The 2025 schedules were released on Thursday for all 32 teams and the league did not disappoint with many regular season matchups that fan the rivalry flames.
The Buffalo Bills have earned their big matchups. That's what happens when you win your division for five years in a row and go the playoffs the last six seasons. So it's no surprise that Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report has the Bills down for two of the Top 10 "revenge" games of 2025.
4 — Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Sep. 7)
This game has multiple storylines that make it a revenge game, starting with the two times these teams met last season. The first game, a regular season matchup, saw the Ravens smack the Bills down, 35-10 - including Derrick Henry's gallop to start the game.
The Bills got their revenge in the playoffs, defeating the Ravens, 27-25, in an exciting game that ended with Ravens' TE Mark Andrews' now infamous drop on a 2 pt conversion that would have tied it late in the game.
"Fans can expect television producers to replay Andrews' fateful drop multiple times during the lead-up to the game, " wrote Knox, "They can also expect media members to repeatedly bring up the fact that Allen edged out Jackson in the 2024 MVP voting."
8 — Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Nov. 2)
The story of the Bills' six postseason appearances since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018 is that the Kansas City Chiefs have ended four of those runs, twice in the AFC championship game including last season's heartbreaker.
"Last year's 32-29 loss in the AFC Championship Game was particularly painful—though, perhaps not as painful as the 2021 overtime loss that prompted the NFL to revise its postseason overtime rules, " Knox writes, "In January, Buffalo had the ball near midfield at the two-minute warning but failed on a 4th-and-5 before allowing Kansas City to pick up a first down and kneel it out."
The Bills schedule includes other big games against the Cincinnati Bengals and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but no other matchups contain the history and drama that make them as loaded as the games against the Ravens and Chiefs. Given the quarterbacks and leaderhip of each organization, it feels like these rivalries will be around for years to come.
