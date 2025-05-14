Bills' schedule announcement: what we know and other key details
It's the equivalent of Christmas Day for NFL schedule nerds, and there are a lot of them out there.
Even those who don't analyze pro sports schedules as a hobby are likely to check in on May 14 when the NFL unveils its 2025 slate in its entirety.
Buffalo Bills' fans, ranging from diehard status to casual mafia member, have plenty of reasons to be interested in when and where their team will be playing in what will be the final season of operation for Highmark Stadium.
In particular, there are multiple fall travel plans hinging on Wednesday night's announcement as Bills Mafia is sure to take over every road venue again this season.
In the regular season, the Bills will played nine games in Orchard Park and eight more away from home. Naturally, they'll have home-and-home meetings with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
Tracking various reports and sources, here's what we think we know about the Bills' 2025 schedule thus far.
— Four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins will join NFL Network's Schedule Release '25 as a featured guest on Wednesday evening. The three-hour program kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
— We definitely know the Bills won't have to travel abroad as the NFL International schedule has already been revealed.
— The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, it's been speculated by multiple sources and reported by Nerding On NFL.
— The Bills will play two Thursday Night Football games, according to Rochester sports anchor Dan Fetes. It's rumored that one of those TNF contests is a Week 3 home game against the Dolphins.
— Zach Klein, a reporter for an Atlanta-based ABC affiliate, cites a league source saying the Falcons will host the Bills on Monday Night Football.
— Multiple sources close to the Jets claim that the Bills will visit Gang Green for a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 2. The Bills and Jets will meet for the second time in Week 18 at Highmark Stadium, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Bills' HOME Opponents
Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers
Bills' ROAD Opponents
Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Texans, Falcons, Panthers
Bills' Primetime Games
Week 1 Sunday Night Football
Bills vs. Ravens, 8:20 pm ET
Week ? Monday Night Football
Bills at Falcons, 8:15 pm ET
2025 Bills' Schedule (unofficial)
WEEK 1 (Sep 7): Bills vs. Ravens, SNF on NBC, 8:20 pm ET
WEEK 2 (Sep 14): Bills at Jets, CBS, 1:00 pm ET
WEEK 18 (TBD): Bills vs. Jets, TBD
