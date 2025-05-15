Where the Bills rank in number of primetime games for 2025 season
For the past five seasons, the Buffalo Bills have been the kings of the AFC East. Not only have they won the division five years running, but they’ve secured a record of 10-6 or better every season since 2019.
In 2024, they were 13-4 and made it to the AFC Championship Game, their second appearance since 2020.
MORE: NFL analyst predicts whether 'intriguing' Keon Coleman will earn Josh Allen's trust
All that success has them sitting atop the list of contenders, and has made them one of the more popular teams in the NFL. That’s evident by their ranking in number of primetime games in 2025.
Buffalo is scheduled to play in five primetime games, the third most in the league. Only the Kansas City Chiefs (7) and Dallas Cowboys (6) have more than Buffalo.
Buffalo’s five primetime games are as follows:
- Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 5 vs. New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)
- Week 12 at Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —