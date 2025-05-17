Bills' toughest stretch of schedule begins with familiar foe in November
The Buffalo Bills are likely analyzing their schedule ahead of the 2025 season after it was released earlier this week.
The team has a stretch in the middle of the season against five teams that have all made the playoffs at least once in the past two years, and that could make or break how the Bills shake out in the playoff picture. That stretch begins with a Week 9 matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Yet again, the Bills and Chiefs will meet in the regular season so Week 9 or Nov. 2 becomes an immediate date to circle. This is the sixth straight season that the Bills will play the Chiefs in the regular season and the second straight regular-season meeting in Orchard Park. The Bills have won the last four regular-season matchups but lost four playoff games to Kansas City in that span. No matter when or where MVP quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet up, it's a game to watch and this year is no different," ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg wrote.
"... A win at home against the Chiefs would go a long way for a variety of reasons, but that game is then followed with three of the next four on the road against teams that could very well be competing for a spot in the AFC playoffs. Those games include a division foe in the Dolphins, a team the Bills lost to last year with the Texans and the Steelers, who still have some questions but provide a tough road environment."
A win against the Chiefs would give the Bills a tremendous amount of momentum going into the second half of the season, and if they can get three or four wins in the next month, that could set Buffalo on a path to cruise into the playoffs.
