NFL analyst lists Bills with one of 2025's easiest schedules
The Buffalo Bills still may be waiting to see when they play their 2025 opponents. But they are projected not to have much trouble handling the slate once it's released.
NFL analyst Warren Sharp listed Buffalo in his top-five easiest schedules heading into 2025. Based on projected win totals, Sharp and his team listed the Bills at No. 5, trailing the 49ers, Patriots, Saints, and Falcons.
Sharp shared why using this measure is a more accurate way of determining strength of schedule, as opposed to a previous season's win total.
"Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes," Sharp said. "These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team's current capabilities."
There are a lot of stats out there that support Sharp's assessment. Of Buffalo's 17 games for 2025, only five of them are against 2024 playoff teams, with the Chiefs, Ravens, Texans, Buccaneers, and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Four of those five matchups will be at home.
Additionally, the Bills will be playing their cross-conference divisional matchups against the NFC South. It has been one of the weaker divisions in football as of late, with three of Tampa Bay's four straight division titles coming with the team posting 10 wins or less.
Sprinkling in another nugget, Buffalo also has nine home games as opposed to eight away games.
There's no telling if the Bills will be able to take advantage of having one of the "softer" schedules in the league on paper. But if Vegas' 11.5 projected win total is to hold up, Buffalo should be poised to do so.
