Former NFL QB defends Bills' GM Brandon Beane for viral WR radio rant
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane's roasting of WGR550 radio hosts may have been hostile. But several pundits agree with his sentiment and laud how Beane has supported Josh Allen with his receiving corps.
NBC Sports NFL media analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms talked Allen and Beane on his latest episode of the 'Simms Unbuttoned' podcast. Joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty and draft analyst Connor Rogers, Allen was the first name discussed during a segment about veteran quarterbacks who were "winners or losers" following the 2025 NFL Draft.
The league MVP was their first choice, considering the support Beane is trying to provide him with, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But what Rogers brought up in the midst of this was Beane's recent squabble on Buffalo sports station WGR550.
"I'm usually with you on this Connor, and I think we all are a little bit, I don't like to hear coaches or GMs complain a lot," Simms said. "But this one was justified. And I think he had the right touch."
Simms credited Beane with not making the rant "personal," but also how it was "funny," particularly of the stray bullet sent to Allen's 2018 draft classmate of Josh Rosen. The latter QB has been out of the NFL completely since 2021.
"It was very real and up front, and of course, he has a victory lap he can do for the rest of his life," said Simms on Beane, who averted Rosen, whose NFL career only spanned 24 games.
As for the Bills' offensive weaponry, Simms and the crew acknowledged the improvements for the unit after critical views on it in recent years. From Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman continuing to improve as youthful players to Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox slotting in at tight end, the 2003 third-round pick believes Buffalo's offense is heading in the right direction. He was also a fan of the Josh Palmer signing, too.
Factoring in the latest addition of Elijah Moore, too, Beane could make Simms, McCourty, and Rogers look smart for defending his radio tirade if the Buffalo offense is as prolific as it was in 2024.
