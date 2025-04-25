NFL sets schedule release date for Bills' final season at Highmark Stadium
By mid-May, Buffalo Bills' fans can begin making their fall travel plans.
The NFL announced that it will unveil the 2025 game schedule on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET via NFL Network.
The Bills will host nine regular season home games in what will be the final year of Highmark Stadium's operation. There will also be one preseason exhibition at the venue originally known as Rich Stadium.
In addition to the three AFC East rivals, both Super Bowl LIX participants — Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — will visit Orchard Park. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also on Buffalo's list of home opponents.
While making their annual trips to the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets, the Bills will also hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
There are rumors that the NFL is considering the Bills as the potential opponent for the Steelers' International Series game in Ireland.
The NFL Kickoff Game is set for September 4. There will also be a Christmas Day triple header. The Bills are expected to receive the maximum number of primetime exposures.
