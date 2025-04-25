Bills Central

NFL sets schedule release date for Bills' final season at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will have nine regular season home games in 2025 and we'll learn the dates next month

Ralph Ventre

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
By mid-May, Buffalo Bills' fans can begin making their fall travel plans.

The NFL announced that it will unveil the 2025 game schedule on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET via NFL Network.

The Bills will host nine regular season home games in what will be the final year of Highmark Stadium's operation. There will also be one preseason exhibition at the venue originally known as Rich Stadium.

In addition to the three AFC East rivals, both Super Bowl LIX participants — Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — will visit Orchard Park. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also on Buffalo's list of home opponents.

new Highmark Stadium
The new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While making their annual trips to the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets, the Bills will also hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are rumors that the NFL is considering the Bills as the potential opponent for the Steelers' International Series game in Ireland.

The NFL Kickoff Game is set for September 4. There will also be a Christmas Day triple header. The Bills are expected to receive the maximum number of primetime exposures.

Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

