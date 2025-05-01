NFL Draft analyst shares glowing review of Bills' draft class
The Buffalo Bills appear to have done a strong job in the 2025 NFL Draft. So much so, they caught the eye of some of the top draft experts around.
Todd McShay talked about Buffalo and the 31 other NFL teams' draft classes on the latest episode of 'The McShay Show' podcast. And while the former ESPN analyst showered other teams with praise in the podcast, his affinity for the Bills' draft was higher than most.
Most notably, McShay noted the amount of value Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane got throughout it.
"Literally every single pick was a value," McShay said. "They got a lot of Senior Bowl guys who want to compete, who are proven entities."
First-round pick Max Hairston was described as one of McShay's favorite player in the draft, calling him “pound for pound the second-most explosive athlete in the draft,” only being two-way star Travis Hunter. McShay also noted how his co-host and fellow draft analyst Steve Muench saw his "favorite player" in T.J. Sanders join the Bills in the second round, as well as adding a rotational edge piece in Landon Jackson in the third round.
It's easy for a draft analysts to show love to a team's picks through the early portion of the draft. But McShay and Muench really wanted to laud Buffalo's late-round picks too.
"In the fourth [round], a massive man who can rotate with DaQuan Jones," said McShay about Kentucky DT Deone Walker. "And then my guy, Jordan Hancock in the fifth. I like him as a nickel, can play some corner. Very versatile defensive back."
Muench made sure to add sixth-round pick Dorian Strong in that mix.
"Not for everybody. He's not a very good man corner. But for what they do, that's a great pick," said Muench in regards to the Bills' zone-heavy defensive scheme. "I wouldn't be surprised if that kid plays for them."
Only time will tell, but many pundits have shared that they have faith that this class will pan out for Buffalo.
