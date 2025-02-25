The Buffalo Bills must sign the 'NFL's Weirdest Man' as soon as possible
Weird. Crazy. Wild. Tarzan. All terms that apply to Buffalo Bills free agent wide receiver, Mack Hollins. And yet all words that can't quite capture the totality of The Mack Hollins Experience while also smoke-screening the impact of his on-field production, particularly his 2024 season with the Bills.
It's been widely reported that Hollins is the 'NFL's Weirdest Player'. He doesn't wear shoes whenever possible, calling them 'foot prisons'. He eats his food with his hands. Except soup. He doesn't eat soup because, as he once told a reporter at training camp with the Falcons in 2023, eating soup makes you soft. "Shouldn’t be eating soup," said Hollins. "You’ve never seen a lion eat soup. You’ve never seen a gorilla. You’ve never seen anything savage eat soup."
So Hollins is unique, great. Arriving to gameday dressed as Fred Flintstone doesn't mean you're going to help your team win games. But you don't have a ten year career in the NFL unless you can play -- and Hollins can play.
As a walkon freshman at UNC, Hollins was named special teams captain, a nod to both his ability and leadership qualities at a young age. After being taken by the Eagles in the 4th round of the 2017 draft, Hollins continued his special teams acumen in the NFL, starting every game for Philadelphia en route to their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The best organizations understand the importance of special teams and Hollins certainly continues to contribute in a big way. As an NFL journeyman, Hollins admitted that he as long admired the Bills approach.
While Hollins can score some touchdowns (more on that later) the dude also loves to block, a mindset and skill not always found in a passcatcher. Given that the Bills moved to a more balanced attack when current Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady took over midway through the 2023 season, blocking on the edge is vital to their success running and screening the football.
A SPECIAL TEAMER OR TOUCHDOWN MACHINE
When Buffalo signed Hollins to a one-year deal in March of 2024, he was looked at as a special teamer who would add a bit of depth and experience to the wide receiver room. Which, on one hand, is understandable. The guy has never had a 1,000 yard season in the NFL. Or college. His best statistical campaign was in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders when he caught 57 balls for 690 yards and four touchdowns. On the other hand, reducing Hollins to a "round out the room" wide receiver feels, well, weird. Because the guy scores touchdowns.
In fact, Hollins has caught a touchdown on a very respectable 10.7% of his NFL receptions. For context, the NFL leader in touchdown receptions is Jerry Rice with 197 -- that's a touchdown on 12.7% of his catches. Hollins best that with five touchdowns on 31 catches in 2024 -- a 16% touchdown/reception -- including a beauty in crunch time against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
HOLLINS ONCE AGAIN A FREE AGENT
All things considered, there's a good chance that Buffalo can sign the unrestricted free agent Hollins at a decent price in the neighborhood of $3 million per year. The cherry on top of the Hollins sundae? The lockerroom has loved him wherever he's played and his Bills teammates are no different. Every championship team needs it's weirdo.