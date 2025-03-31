Bills HC Sean McDermott enacts plan to help Joey Bosa stay healthy
As the Buffalo Bills look to upgrade their pass rush, general manager Brandon Beane brought in ex-Charger Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, a risky move given Bosa's injury history.
Addressing reporters at the NFL owners meetings on Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott discussed signing Bosa and rallying various support staff around him.
When asked about the risk of signing the oft-injured Bosa, McDermott acknowledged, "Availibility is key" and revealed that he texted strength and conditioning coach, Will Greenburg, and the Director of Performance and Innovation, Joe Collins, among others, shortly after they made the deal for Bosa, making them aware of Bosa's injury history and pushing them all to 'get out in front of it,'
"We've had success before in taking guys, maybe, who had an injury history, perhaps, and have helped them," said McDermott.
Bosa will certainly welcome that help as he seeks to regain the form of his early career when he hit double digit sack numbers five out of seven seasons. Bosa had 10.5 sacks in 2021 but the last three seasons have been mired in injury with Bosa's games, snaps and production plummeting. His pass rush-win-rate dropped to around 13 percent last year. For context, the league leader was the Houston Texans' Danielle Hunter at 26 percent with the 20th ranked rusher, Will McDonald IV, coming in at 16 percent.
McDermott also said, however, that a change of scenery can sometimes help revitalize a players' career, "[Bosa's] been in one place for give or take nine years, and sometimes [a change] can bode well for, kind of... re-stoking the competitive fire and the juices," said McDermott.
Yes, availibility is key for any player on a 53-man NFL roster but especially for an aging edge rusher you're paying $12 million in the hopes that he is healthy late season and into the playoffs to sack Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.
As McDermott also noted, "The durability piece can somehow rear it's ugly head regardless of what you do."
