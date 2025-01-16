Bills add two offensive contributors to AFC divisional round injury report
Two key offensive role players were banged up during the Buffalo Bills' wild-card victory, adding two new names to the team's injury report.
As the practice week progresses, the Bills will monitor running back Ray Davis and versatile offensive lineman Alec Anderson heading into the January 19 divisional round battle against the Baltimore Ravens.
"Ray Davis remains in concussion protocol. Alec Anderson will be limited today at practice with a calf," said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Both men were officially listed as limited participants for Wednesday's practice.
The limited status is a positive sign surrounding Davis. It shows that he has moved into the latter half of the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol, meaning the rookie running back could potentially return on Sunday.
Davis, who played all 17 regular season games behind RB1 James Cook, totaled 631 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns during his first trip through the NFL gauntlet. He was forced to leave his playoff debut midway through the third quarter when Denver safety Brandon Jones made helmet-to-helmet contact with the running back, who was the targeted receiver on the play.
RELATED: One of Bills' 'nastier' players ascends into key backup role
Anderson is nursing the effects of a calf injury that was aggravated late in the first half against the Broncos. The utility man, who is frequently deployed on field as a sixth offensive lineman, returned to the game on Buffalo's first offensive series of the second half. He played 22 of the Bills' 76 snaps in the 31-7 win.
Meanwhile, return specialist Brandon Codrington, who missed the January 12 win due to a hamstring injury, appears to be in the clear.
The Bills and the Ravens will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET in Orchard Park.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —