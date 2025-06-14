Should Bills be concerned about Josh Allen's supporting cast?
The Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen, and he might be the best player in the entire league, but that hasn't been enough to win a Super Bowl.
It takes more than one player to win a Super Bowl, and that's part of the reason why the Bills haven't been to the big game yet with Allen on the team.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named Allen's supporting cast as the Bills' biggest roster flaw.
"Buffalo can match its rival at quarterback with 2024 MVP Josh Allen, who's capable of making spectacular game-winning plays as a passer and ball-carrier, but the team may not have enough around its star quarterback," Moton wrote.
"Last offseason, Kansas City drafted explosive wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who made strides late in the 2024 campaign. He caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs. He has momentum entering his second year, and fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice will return from injury.
"Buffalo has great depth at wide receiver with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Elijah Moore, Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel on the roster, but who's going to be the go-to target in clutch moments?"
Someone from the Bills will have to step up to be Allen's top receiver when it matters most.
The likeliest candidates for that role are Shakir and Coleman, given the fact that the Bills have invested a lot in the both of them.
Shakir was given a contract extension this offseason, while Coleman was a second-round pick for the team in the 2024 NFL Draft. If either of them can take a leap in the 2025 season, the Bills might have that extra oomph needed to get to the Super Bowl.
