Merchandise sales show Bills' Josh Allen is one of NFL's most popular players

The reigning MVP ranked just outside the NFLPA's Top 5 in merchandise sold

Colin Richey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Simply put, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is one of the most popular players in the NFL.

The reigning MVP has been a face of the league ever since his breakout season in 2020. Five years later, and this sentiment is still true, with Allen placing sixth in the NFL Player Association's rank of officially licensed product sold from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025.

The NFLPA explained that this ranking goes "beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware, and more."

The top five was made up of CJ Stroud, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Saquon Barkley in the top spot. Just behind Allen to round out the top 10 included Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Micah Parsons, and Justin Jefferson.

Josh Allen jersey
Oct 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; The jerseys of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) and linebacker Von Miller (40) at the NFL Shop at Tottenham Hotpsur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen jumped 10 spots from his preseason rank, the third largest increase behind Jefferson (12 spots) and CeeDee Lamb (12 spots), likely due to the hardware he took home at the NFL Honors. The franchise QB was the only Buffalo Bill to make the Top 50 in player sales.

The NFLPA cited Allen as a top earner in many merchandise categories, including Forever Collectibles (FOCO) bobbleheads, Funko Pop vinyl collectibles, socks from various licensees, Fathead's wall decals, Outerstuff youth apparel, and Party Animals' player figurines and squishy toys.

Joining Allen in the top five for "hottest-selling socks from licensees FBF, Rock 'Em, and Strideline" was Bills tight end Dawson Knox, along with Jefferson, Mahomes, and Joe Burrow.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox
Bills Dawson Knox celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterbck Josh Allen. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

