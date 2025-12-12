Colin Cowherd offers bold take, says the Buffalo Bills aren’t ‘that good’

The Buffalo Bills have a big game this weekend as they visit the New England Patriots in Week 15. It will be the second time the two AFC East foes face off this year, with the Patriots winning 23-20 in Week 5.

New England has been impressive all season, entering this weekend in control of the division with an 11-2 record. The 9-4 Bills can still catch them, but if they lose this weekend, the Pats win the division.

Whether they catch up in the East or not, the Bills remain one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl this season. Not everyone has bought in, however, with Colin Cowherd recently declaring himself a doubter.

On his show, The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't think the Bills are that good, while criticizing general manager Brandon Beane for bringing back 20 out of 22 starters.

"I just don't think Buffalo's that good. Buffalo's playing the Patriots this weekend. Let's say the Patriots beat the Bills again this season. The headline is Patriots clinch division in Vrabel's first year," Cowherd said.

"How's that going to play in Buffalo? Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, both. They need a win. And I think Sean McDermott is more than capable. And Brandon Beane has hit on some really good players. But Brandon Beane brought back 20 of 22 starters. He thinks this group's good. They're not."

Bills can silence Cowherd with a win on Sunday

This season hasn't gone as smooth as Buffalo hoped for. They entered the year with plenty of confidence after winning their division five years straight, but they've struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball.

Their biggest flaw is at receiver, where they put much of their faith in Keon Coleman, who failed to live up to the hype. His lack of development has left them without a No. 1 wideout, which has put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Josh Allen.

Still, they're in line for a postseason berth and a win over New England would go a long way toward building their confidence, and silencing doubters like Cowherd.

