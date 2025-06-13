Brandon Beane's training camp expectation for Bills' RB James Cook
He declined to participate in voluntary team activities, but Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook may not have been as disgruntled as some suspected.
Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Cook made it clear that he wants an extension and a raise, and, as a result, external speculation of a potential holdout emerged. As it seems, however, the running back likely lacked any intention of skipping mandatory practices, especially considering the financial consequences of such a decision.
"Our interactions with Jimbo have been good the whole time throughout," said general manager Brandon Beane as minicamp ended on Thursday in Orchard Park. "I know he wasn't here, so everyone just draws their own conclusions. When you're talking about, it's voluntary. We know that, we've had [players miss] it before, even with players who weren't lobbying for a new contract or anything like that."
Cook was on time for the Bills' three-day minicamp that kicked off Tuesday. He proceeded to fully participate, and even made himself available to reporters.
After back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the 2022 second-round draft pick has publicly revealed his desire for $15+ million annually. The Bills aren't likely to pay such a high price for a running back, but there's still an opportunity to discover a way to satisfy both sides.
“Relationship is very good, and I know Jimbo is going to be ready to roll when we get to Rochester," said Beane.
When the Bills open training camp at St. John Fisher University in late July, all signs point to the two-time Pro Bowler being present and ready to work.
“Everything, as far as I can tell, yeah. I mean, you'd have to ask him on that. I mean, he hasn't said, hey, I won't be there if there's no deal or any kind of circumstances. So, no, I believe Jimbo will be ready to roll whether there's a deal or not," said Beane.
