NewsGamedayBills Central+
Search
Spotlight on Bills RB Devin Singletary after Zack Moss ruled out for the season

Spotlight on Bills RB Devin Singletary after Zack Moss ruled out for the season

The second-year back will presumably get more work against the Ravens, with T.J. Yeldon and perhaps Antonio Williams and Devonta Freeman helping out
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

After the Bills confirmed emerging rookie running back Zack Moss is out for the year, second-year player Devin Singletary will be thrust back into the spotlight in Saturday night's playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

That may be an odd thing to say about a team's leading rusher, which Singletary is, but that's the reality after Singletary barely saw the football over the Bills' last nine games.

Singletary (156 carries, 687 yards) finished the regular season ahead of Moss (112 carries, 481 yards). But Moss by the second week of November had taken over the bulk of the rushing load.

Now the Bills will turn back to Singletary, with T.J. Yeldon backing him up and either Antonio Williams or Devonta Freeman, signed this week to the practice squad, also up to help out.

“I’m built for it," Singletary said. "I’m ready for it, I know the team has confidence in me, I have confidence in me. Whatever way I can, helping the team win, that’s what I’ll do."

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Thursday that Yeldon would be the No. 2 back. No decision has been made beyond those two.

Interestingly, McDermott also didn't even blink when addressing that possibly awkward dynamic before practice on Thursday.

"[Singletary's] role has been, to me, pretty consistent," he said. "Sometimes, you know, the ebbs and flows of the game cause the load of who gets the carries to fluctuate a little bit from game to game or week to week. So his role has always been the same for us and our confidence ... has always been very high."

Singletary had less than 10 carries in seven of Buffalo's final 11 regular-season games and had just three carries in last week's wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis.

McDermott believes his players have the makeup to handle those ebbs and flows without complications.

"Well, the great part about our guys is that they're all professionals," McDermott said, "and as hard as those conversations are, if you're wired the right way, it drives you harder. It pushes you to improve your game to the point where you get noticed again, or when called upon you take advantage of that opportunity."

Specifically as it applies to Singletary, McDermott is not concerned about a drop in confidence or any uncertainty that may have crept into the young player's head.

"He knows what he's meant to this team," McDermott said.

Saturday night, he could mean everything. The Bills were thin at that position even before Moss went out on a cart during last Saturday's game. Yeldon and Williams have combined for just 22 carries this season. Freeman is coming off an injury and hasn't played a game with the Bills yet.

On Monday, McDermott said he spoke to Singletary about getting ready for a big opportunity.

"I just told him it’s his time to step up and this is what he’s worked all his life for,” McDermott said. And, you know, Devin’s a guy that has worked extremely hard over the course of his career even before he got to the NFL. He’s no stranger to hard work and he’s no stranger to having to carry the load, and I know this team is 100% confident in Devin Singletary."

Not that the Bills have many other choices against the team that comes in with the top-ranked running game in the NFL.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) in divisional round playoff game.
News

Bills-Ravens playoff game features all kinds of fascinating matchups

Devin Singletary will handle a larger role in the running game for the Bills against the Baltimore Ravens.
News

Spotlight on Bills RB Devin Singletary after Zack Moss ruled out for the season

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds (right) tackles Steelers RB James Conner (30) during their meeting last December.
News

Bills hard at work figuring out how to slow Ravens' ground game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs between Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53).
News

Bills-Ravens playoff matchup starts with quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier soon could be a head coach again in the NFL.
News

Bills looking at loss of coordinators, but first things first

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) in the third quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

Bills get surprisingly mediocre report card after playoff win

A Buffalo Bills fan displays a sign in the second quarter of a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium.
News

Bills Mafia make presence felt in first playoff win in 25 years

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (right) finds some space against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of Sunday's playoff game.
News

Bills open playoffs with victory over Indianapolis Colts: Five observations