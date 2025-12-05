Joe Burrow's return incredibly bad news for Buffalo Bills

About three weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals had almost no hope for their season, seeing the defense let up points at will to the Chicago Bears and witnessing Joe Flacco wilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Buffalo Bills may now fear their defense despite an uplifting performance against the Steelers, as an old nuisance has returned and may bring Cincinnati back from the brink.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, led the Bengals to a raging 32-14 victory over the then-AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens in his return from a nine-game absence due to turf toe.

Nov 5, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shake hands at the conclusion of their game at Paycor Stadium. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Burrow notching 261 yards and two scores in Baltimore, with most of the damage coming in the second half.

Now there's hop for Cincinnati to win the division if it runs the table, and the Bengals would become a dangerous playoff oppenent if they were to make it. That's something the Bills don't want.

In Burrow's two career games against Buffalo, he has completed 67.5% of his passes, throwing for 590 yards and four touchdowns with two victories over Josh Allen, including one in the 2022 Divisional Round.

Burrow will probably have all his weapons at his side, too, with Ja'Marr Chase back for the second straight game after his suspension against the New England Patriots. Tee Higgins will also likely return following a concussion.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns win a 27-10 playoff win over the Bills. | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills' passing defense hasn't been tested much in 2025, with the best passing quarterback they've faced so far being the Patriots' Drake Maye, the current MVP favorite, who beat the Bills in Buffalo.

The pass rush, which was a big factor for Buffalo in its win in Pittsburgh, took a hit with Joey Bosa being week-to-week with a hamstring injury, which will make it even harder to stop Burrow.

If the Bills are to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, stopping Burrow has to be at the top of the Bills' priority list against the Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

