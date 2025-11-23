Bills Central

Whom should Buffalo Bills' fans root for on this Week 12 Sunday?

A relaxing Sunday awaits Bills Mafia, but whom should they support?

Owen Klein

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills don't play on Sunday, meaning that their fans can focus on the games that can impact the 7-4 Bills' playoff positioning, which took a hit following their 23-19 defeat to the Houston Texans on Thursday.

The teams the Bills are fighting for playoff positioning have a wide range of opponents, ranging from foes atop the AFC to inter-conference teams tob the bottom of the barre. Here's what Bills Mafia needs to focus on this Sunday in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals (3-7, 3rd AFC North) to defeat New England Patriots (9-2, 1st AFC East)

Chase Brown
Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game against the Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Patriots are up two games on the Bills in the AFC East and have the tiebreaker right now by virtue of their Week 5 win in Buffalo, and the Bills need a lot of help against a New England team that has won eight straight.

Rumors circulated throughout the week that quarterback Joe Burrow would return to the field for the first time since Week 2 for the Bengals, only for it not to pass. Joe Flacco will make the start instead, but his withering body doesn't bode well without the suspended Ja'Marr Chase.

New York Jets (2-8, 4th AFC East) to defeat Baltimore Ravens (5-5, 2nd AFC North)

Tyrod Taylor
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who helped the Bills break the longest playoff drought in the major sports leagues at the time in 2017, will make the start for Gang Green in place of the benched Justin Fields.

This is a prime spot for New York to catch Baltimore napping. Even though the Ravens have won four straight to thrust themselves back into the AFC playoff picture, they play the Bengals in four days, so they may not give this game their all.

Indianapolis Colts (8-2, 1st AFC South) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-5, 3rd AFC West): ???

Jonathan Taylor
Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is one of the weirder games in recent memory for Bills fans in terms of rooting interest. Do they side with a long-term rival to possibly jump the Colts if Buffalo takes back the AFC East, or do they go against those hated Chiefs and hope for their demise even more?

The Colts' improved defense with the addition of All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner gives Indianapolis a better chance to win. However, it's still Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on the opposite sideline.

Chicago Bears (7-3, 1st NFC North) to defeat Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4, 1st AFC North)

Caleb Williams
Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) and quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrate a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Now, the more obvious games await. Chicago has won seven of its last eight games after starting 0-2 and has historically dominated Pittsburgh at Soldier Field, winning 12 of 13 such matchups.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who plays at his best against the Bears, won't play due to a fractured wrist, so Mason Rudolph, who has a career 29/20 TD/INT ratio in 32 career games, will start for the Steelers.

Arizona Cardinals (3-7, 4th NFC West) to defeat Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4, 2nd AFC South)

Jacoby Brissett
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Even though the Cardinals are 3-7, they have just the third-smallest negative point differential in the NFL, so they're not as bad as their record says. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is coming off a game in which he broke the NFL's single-game completion record, but he'll need more help against the Jags, who hold the last wild-card spot in the AFC entering Sunday.

Arizona will also benefit from Jacksonville's injuries, as right tackle Anton Harrison, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and edge rusher Travon Walker will all be unavailable to play.

