Suggested WR targets for Bills after Bengals franchise tag Tee Higgins
The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room has been talked about a great deal already this offseason. It's understandable, given two of the main characters from 2024, Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins, are pending free agents, and Khalil Shakir was recently extended.
But what's next following the Shakir extension? Do they try to re-sign both Cooper and Hollins? Maybe they'll let them both walk and look to free agency, the draft, or a potential trade to rebuild the group.
Speaking of free agency, the Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was expected to hit the open market at the start of free agency, and the Bills were considered a player in the Higgins sweepstakes, but the Bengals had other ideas. They elected to apply the franchise tag to Higgins, effectively removing him from the free agency pool. A trade is still a possibility, but Higgins is likely staying in Cincinnati for the 2025 season. Although Higgins is no longer an option, there are several avenues the Bills can travel.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report presented three possible moves for the Bills to make at wide receiver.
Chris Godwin - Free Agent - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
"Like all teams needing a wide receiver, the Bills will likely be in the mix for Godwin. They'll have to out-bid Godwin's current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other interested squads."
Tre Harris - Draft - Ole Miss
"Harris, who is the second-best receiver in this year's draft class according to Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, had 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Ole Miss."
Amari Cooper - Free Agent - Buffalo Bills
"Cooper's eight games with the Bills weren't great as he had just 297 yards and two touchdowns, but another year in the offense could give him the chance to find his groove and become one of Josh Allen's favorite targets."
Brandon Beane and the Bills have options and different directions they can take. The most likely scenario is a mix of at least the draft and free agency. This is how Beane rebuilt the receiving corps a year ago, and it's probably the same approach this season.
