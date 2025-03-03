Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir cashes in, gets roasted for his modest ride
The Buffalo Bills are keeping one of their rising stars in town, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir has signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million, with $32 million guaranteed. The deal ensures that Josh Allen keeps one of his favorite targets in Buffalo as the Bills gear up for another Super Bowl run in 2025.
But while his new contract is turning heads, it's Shakir’s ride that’s revving up the conversation.
Shakir was back in Buffalo for his press conference, where he fielded the usual questions about his deal, future, and the team’s outlook. But then, in a moment of humility, he revealed to the media that he still drives a 2021 Subaru—a confession that quickly made its way into the Bills' locker room group chat.
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel wasted no time roasting him, texting that now he could finally afford to buy himself a new car. Shakir, who prides himself on not splurging on much, admitted that he might have to upgrade his ride just to avoid the jokes.
If there was any doubt about whether Shakir fits the Bills’ culture, this press conference erased it. The Boise State product has always been known for his hard work, humility, and team-first mentality, making him the exact kind of player Buffalo loves to build around.
With Shakir locked in, Josh Allen retains a trusted weapon, and the Bills’ offense remains primed for another deep playoff push. Whether Shakir pulls up in a new car or sticks with his trusty Subaru, one thing is clear—Buffalo is ready to chase the Lombardi once again in 2025.
