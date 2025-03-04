Bills free agent idea adds 6-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to support Josh Allen
After acquiring Amari Cooper to remedy their issue at the wide receiver position last season, the Buffalo Bills could be looking for a replacement during the 2025 offseason.
That could be the case for a few reasons. Not only did Cooper not exactly pan out over 11 games (including playoffs) with Buffalo, he is also slated to be a free agent and isn't guaranteed to return.
With that in mind, Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ thinks the Bills should bring in New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams if he's cut by Buffalo's division rival in the near future.
"The Jets aren’t going to trade a talented receiver like Davante Adams within the division, so if he ends up with the Bills, it would have to happen as a free agency signing," Buller-Russ wrote. "However, if the Jets can’t find a trade partner for Adams due to his $38.3 million cap hit for 2025, they may have no choice but to cut him and joining a division rival with a strong chance of reaching the Super Bowl could be intriguing. Plus, with Josh Allen, Adams is assured of being in a high-volume passing offense, which should help him in future contract discussions."
As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported recently, the Jets are working the phones to trade Adams. Rapoport added that New York will release the six-time Pro Bowler if the team can't find a trade before the start of the new league year.
Buller-Russ is correct in pointing out that the Jets won't trade him to the Bills, so the only hope Buffalo has is to sign Adams if they're interested is in free agency.
While Adams is getting long in the tooth, he showed he's still got some gas left in the tank in the second half of the 2024 season. He'd be exactly what the doctor ordered for Buffalo if Cooper doesn't return for any reason.
RELATED: Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end
But, as is the case with any free agent the Bills consider, it's going to come down to price.
Spotrac estimates Adams will cost $27.1 million over two years. That's actually a price the Bills can afford, even though they are in rough shape financially, with the team being $10.2 million over the cap.
While we'd expect the Bills to have some interest in Adams if he hits the open market, the more likely scenario is the Jets find a trade partner with so many teams in need of a wide receiver.
