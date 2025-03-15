Bills should target hidden gem UB Bulls linebacker in NFL draft
Throughout the last two seasons, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has started only nine games. In three of Milano's eight seasons, he's failed to be available for more than ten games. He's tested the Bills' linebacker depth more than a few times, and it's been an issue.
Terrel Bernard was named a team captain and awarded a contract extension this offseason, but he also has dealt with injuries, missing four games last season. Long story short, the Bills need to improve their linebacker depth. Maybe the versatile Michael Hoecht could step in, but University of Buffalo Bulls linebacker Shaun Dolac is the perfect choice in April's coming draft.
Dolac was inexplicably not invited to the Senior Bowl or the NFL combine despite leading the nation in tackles while adding six sacks and five interceptions. According to an NFL Draft Diamond's writer, one scout had him listed as an undrafted free agent in April's draft, but after the show Dolac put on at the Bulls' pro day, this scout moved him up to a fifth-round prospect.
Dolac had an unofficial 40-time of 4.55, a vertical of 35.5, and 25 reps on the bench press. Dolac said of his run time, "I guess everybody kind of saw how, how fast I can run." He would have ranked in the top seven in multiple drills among linebackers at the combine.
Bills GM Brandon Beane has a history of finding gems in the fifth round, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir and another linebacker, who became an All-Pro, Matt Milano. Dolac would be perfect in the Bills' defense and could provide the depth that has been sorely missing from their linebacking corps outside of Dorian Williams. Will Beane pull the trigger on day three of the draft and select the Buffalo native? We'll find out in April.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —