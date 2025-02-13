These thrilling Buffalo Bills plays made the NFL's Top 100 plays of the season
The 2024 season was filled with thrilling moments that culminated in Josh Allen winning his first NFL Most Valuable Player Award.
The Bills did not accomplish their goal of a Super Bowl Championship, but the team was unexpectedly dynamic on offense and gave us a fun ride with some great memories.
The NFL restricts embedding of their highlights, but you can watch the NFL's Top 100 plays of the 2024 season on YouTube by clicking here.
The Bills 2024 scoring plays that made the list were:
- 94. Allen's touchdown pass to Ty Johnson vs DEN in wild-card round
- 72. Cook 46 yd touchdown run vs NE
- 47. Cooper 30 yd touchdown catch vs NYJ
- 44. Shavers 70 yd touchdown vs NYJ
- 31. Allen's iconic touchdown run vs KC
- 5. Allen to Copper to Allen touchdown vs SF
There were two plays that went against the Bills that were also listed:
- 27. Dallas kick return touchdown
- 20. Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary touchdown
As the commentors in the YouTube clip pointed out, there are many more epic plays across the league that did not make the list.
Notably, there were no highlights from two of the Bills most exciting games this season: Bills vs Lions or Bills vs Rams.