These thrilling Buffalo Bills plays made the NFL's Top 100 plays of the season

The Bills had some exhilarating games this season and many electric plays by Allen and company were listed by the NFL as the top plays of 2024

Chris Pirrone

Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone in a nine-yard touchdown run after getting the ball passed back to him from Amari Cooper during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024.
Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone in a nine-yard touchdown run after getting the ball passed back to him from Amari Cooper during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee / Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2024 season was filled with thrilling moments that culminated in Josh Allen winning his first NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

The Bills did not accomplish their goal of a Super Bowl Championship, but the team was unexpectedly dynamic on offense and gave us a fun ride with some great memories.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL restricts embedding of their highlights, but you can watch the NFL's Top 100 plays of the 2024 season on YouTube by clicking here.

The Bills 2024 scoring plays that made the list were:

  • 94. Allen's touchdown pass to Ty Johnson vs DEN in wild-card round
  • 72. Cook 46 yd touchdown run vs NE
  • 47. Cooper 30 yd touchdown catch vs NYJ
  • 44. Shavers 70 yd touchdown vs NYJ
  • 31. Allen's iconic touchdown run vs KC
  • 5. Allen to Copper to Allen touchdown vs SF
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There were two plays that went against the Bills that were also listed:

  • 27. Dallas kick return touchdown
  • 20. Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary touchdown

As the commentors in the YouTube clip pointed out, there are many more epic plays across the league that did not make the list.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Notably, there were no highlights from two of the Bills most exciting games this season: Bills vs Lions or Bills vs Rams.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) catches a pass during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

