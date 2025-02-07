Bills Josh Allen's emotional reaction to MVP congratulations video from Buffalo Children's Hospital
In what would be a highlight for any player, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named NFL MVP on Thursday night at the NFL Honors awards show ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
But after the applause in the arena died down, Allen was hit by another huge wave of gratitude and humility when he was shown an emotional video from some very happy patients at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, many of whom have met their new MVP in person.
Not surprisingly, the three-plus-minute video from the kids has pulled in more than 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments on social media. After being moved to tears by the video, Allen responded in the grounded, humble way that he always has.
"My job’s not that hard," Allen told the team's web site. "I play football. What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder than anything I could do, and I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys. Ah! I didn’t want to cry tonight."
If that weren't enough to show the incredible relationship Allen has earned with the fans from Buffalo, many of the kids in the video were from the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing -- a facility that was unveiled in 2021 -- after $1.1 million in donations flowed in from Bills fans around the world following the passing of Josh's grandmother, Patricia Allen.