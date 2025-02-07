Bills Central

Bills Josh Allen's emotional reaction to MVP congratulations video from Buffalo Children's Hospital

After winning the NFL's MVP award last night, Josh Allen received a touching congratulations video from the children in a very special wing of the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Brian Letscher

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In what would be a highlight for any player, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named NFL MVP on Thursday night at the NFL Honors awards show ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But after the applause in the arena died down, Allen was hit by another huge wave of gratitude and humility when he was shown an emotional video from some very happy patients at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, many of whom have met their new MVP in person.

Not surprisingly, the three-plus-minute video from the kids has pulled in more than 1.4 million views and hundreds of comments on social media. After being moved to tears by the video, Allen responded in the grounded, humble way that he always has.

"My job’s not that hard," Allen told the team's web site. "I play football. What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder than anything I could do, and I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys. Ah! I didn’t want to cry tonight."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen signs autographs for kids before leaving the field. / Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

If that weren't enough to show the incredible relationship Allen has earned with the fans from Buffalo, many of the kids in the video were from the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing -- a facility that was unveiled in 2021 -- after $1.1 million in donations flowed in from Bills fans around the world following the passing of Josh's grandmother, Patricia Allen.

Published
Brian Letscher
A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

