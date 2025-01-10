This stat proves Bo Nix can't win in Buffalo this weekend for the Bills Broncos wildcard matchup
The Denver Broncos head to Highmark Stadium this Sunday for the wildcard matchup with the No 2 seeded Buffalo Bills. It is not expected to go well for the Broncos, who will be starting rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Bills were undefeated at home this year. Vegas has the Bills favored to win by 9 points.
It was a solid year for the 10-7 Broncos, with their defense being the teams strength. The Denver defense was ranked seventh in total yards allowed and allowed the second fewest touchdowns with 32 (only the Chargers were better with 31 TDs allowed)
Denver's offense was ranked 19th in the NFL, averaging 324 yards and scoring 47 touchdowns. For comparison the Bills offense was ranked 10th in total yards averaging 359 total yards, and had 18 more touchdowns than Denver.
Despite Denver Coach Sean Payton being a known quarterback guru, rookie quarterbacks have limitations.
Nix, out of Oregon, was taken by the Broncos with their first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the 12th overall selection. Despite some early growing pains, Nix had a successful first year guiding the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the no 7 overall AFC playoff seed.
Nix completed 66% of his passes throwing for 3775 yards, ranking 12th overall in passing yards. He thew for 29 TDs, which ranked him 6th in the league. He also added 4 TDs on the ground. Overall Nixranked 18th in QBR at 57.2 (Josh Allen was 2nd at 77.2).
But a road playoff game is entirely different experience, and not one that favors rookie QBs. Per Pro Football Reference, only three rookie quarterbacks have ever won a playoff game on the road.
Expect a hyped up home crowd and a motivated Bills defense to make it extremely difficult for Nix to add his name as the fourth rookie QB to win a road playoff game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —