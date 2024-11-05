Why NFL trade deadline puts no pressure on Bills' GM Brandon Beane
Last year, the Buffalo Bills needed a reliable starting cornerback, and the general manager brought Rasul Douglas into the mix prior to the trade deadline.
This year, the Bills needed a proven separator amongst the receiving corps, and Beane pulled off a deal for Amari Cooper.
Two years in a row, Buffalo has addressed its most-glaring mid-season need at the trade deadline. Like every team, one can still accuse the Bills of having a couple soft spots on their roster, but there is no further in-season external addition that would necessarily cure that. In fact, the most-impactful move that Buffalo can make is to activate All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano off Injured Reserve when the time is right.
There's no doubt that Beane is fielding phone calls and will likely continue to do so all the way up until the 4 p.m. ET deadline on November 5, because that's what "Big Ballers" do. The general manager, however, shouldn't feel hard pressed to make another move for the sake of making a move.
One can argue that Buffalo needs a boost on the defensive line along with some insurance at the safety spot. If Beane can add a Za'Darius Smith type edge rusher on a salary-cap friendly deal, then he should do it. If he can't pull it off, however, it's certainly not a blow to the Bills' Super Bowl hopes. There simply doesn't appear to be that level of difference maker available on the market at this point in the season.
When it comes to the interior defensive line, did Linval Joseph really make a difference last year? Buffalo's best bet is to hope veteran DaQuan Jones elevates his performance and Ed Oliver plays like the Pro Bowler he's being paid to be.
There is also some concern about Buffalo's safety depth, but Taylor Rapp has been solid and Damar Hamlin's familiarity in the system makes him a more viable option than an outsider coming in cold 9 weeks into the season. The Bills still have former first-round talent Lewis Cine on the Practice Squad, and there's always the possibility they can break glass on old friend Micah Hyde in case of emergency.
For all intents and purposes, the Bills have built a formidable roster. There is no NFL team without a weakness, and Beane already addressed Buffalo's most-pressing need by securing a wide receiver that has accounted for seven 1,000-yard seasons in nine years.
Naturally, fans want a shiny new toy, but don't be disappointed if the Bills stand pat on Tuesday. Roster-wide, they are in better shape to make a run than 90 percent of the league.
