Buffalo Bills should target trade for disgruntled $11 million wide receiver
If the Buffalo Bills are looking for more wide receiver help, they may want to give the San Francisco 49ers a call.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants a new contract from the team and if he doesn't receive it, he wants to be traded.
Jennings is entering the final year of his two-year, $11.8 million deal with San Francisco. He's set to make $7.5 million in 2025.
The Bills could seek out more help at wide receiver given their shaky options at the position.
While he showed promise in his first season, the jury is still out on Keon Coleman. Khalil Shakir earned himself a nice extension this offseason, but his career-high of 821 receiving yards hardly makes him a sure thing, either.
Other wideouts such as Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel could be called upon for a major role, but all three are better suited as depth options.
While he isn't exactly proven, Jennings is coming off a season in which he served as the Niners' No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 pass-catcher overall behind tight end George Kittle.
RELATED: Doubted Bills' wide receiver 'primed to break out' after getting 'faster, stronger'
The Tennessee product posted a career-high 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The yardage output would've been tops in Buffalo's offense in 2024, and that's more yards than any of the aforementioned receivers have ever totaled in a season. He could immediately slot in as Buffalo's No. 1 wideout on the outside.
When it comes to trade compensation, the Bills would likely have to give up an mid-Day 3 pick. From there, Buffalo would have to extend the 28-year-old.
Spotrac sees a Jennings contract extension coming in at two years and $20 million, which seems fair for a receiver with just one year of significant production under his belt.
The problem for the Bills comes down to finances.
Buffalo is currently over the salary cap by $100,000, according to Over The Cap, so they'd have to clear some space to fit Jennings' current deal in.
Buffalo is also slated to be over the cap in 2026 before finally having some semblance of significant cap space in 2027, so funding Jennings' extension down the road will be tough.
For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, acquiring Jennings makes all the sense in the world for the Bills. However, general manager Brandon Beane will have to get creative to get it done.
