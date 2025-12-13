Bills make risky move for elite talent with health concerns in 2026 mock draft

In 2024, the Buffalo Bills thought they found their No. 1 wide receiver when they selected Keon Coleman out of Florida State. While his rookie season left something to be desired, there was still excitement this year following a strong offseason.

Entering Week 15, Coleman has yet to prove he's the man for the job. He has 36 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns, while being a healthy scratch twice.

That's why Pro Football Network's Alec Elijah takes a major swing in his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft. With Buffalo's first pick, Elijah has Buffalo taking Jordyn Tyson out of ASU, who is arguably the best wideout in this class. He also has a long list of injuries that have hurt his stock.

Pick No. 24: Jordyn Tyson, WR, ASU

"So Keon Coleman is not the WR1 that Bills fans hope, and that is okay because Buffalo’s front office will have another opportunity to get it right with the talented receivers in this year’s class," Elijah wrote.

"ASU’s Jordyn Tyson has all the makings of a WR1 in the NFL at 6-foot-2 and is loaded with athleticism. Before his injury, Tyson was considered the 2026 class’s WR1 and was poised for another big season. Those same injuries have dropped Tyson to 24 in this mock, rather than a potential top 15 selection."

Jordyn Tyson injuries are cause for concern

Tyson missed time in 2025 due to a hamstring injury, but that's not the only concern. He missed the 2024 postseason after suffering a collarbone injury. That came after he had 1,101 yards in 12 games.

A transfer from Colorado, Tyson appeared in just three games during 2023 due to a knee injury.

Suffering multiple injuries throughout his collegiate career has taken a toll on Tyson's draft stock. Once seen as a potential top-10 pick, there's now reason to believe he will be available when the Bills are on the clock in Round 1.

If that's the case, it would be interesting to see if general manager Brandon Beane would pull the trigger. There's a reason to be concerned with the injuries, but his talent is exactly what this offense needs.

