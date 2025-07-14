Bills Central

Doubted Bills' wide receiver 'primed to break out' after getting 'faster, stronger'

Although his rookie year didn't conclude as planned, the Buffalo Bills' second-round WR is one of the NFL's hottest breakout candidates

Ralph Ventre

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) and New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at Highmark Stadium
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) and New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills challenged their 2024 second-round draft pick to get better this offseason.

Following a weak finish to his rookie season, Bills' brass called on wide receiver Keon Coleman to improve his durability while adding body mass. Although the verdict cannot be formed until regular season games are actually played, it appears as if Coleman made progress over the course of the past few months.

"All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better," said quarterback Josh Allen in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Coleman flashed his big-play ability by averaging 19.2 yards per reception, but consistency was an issue, as it can be with rookies. He never returned to form following a Week 9 wrist injury on the final drive of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Over the course of three playoff games, Coleman totaled only 22 yards receiving. The Bills, however, still see the former No. 33 overall draft pick as a key piece moving forward, and they aren't alone.

Bleacher Report selected "Five 2nd-Year WRs Primed to Break Out in 2025 NFL Season," and Coleman was one of the choices. The 6-foot-4 Coleman joined San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall, Pittsburgh Steelers' Roman Wilson, Chicago Bears' Rome Odunze and Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette.

Keon Coleman targeted
Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) tries to make a catch as Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21) and cornerback Cam Smith (24) defend in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Keon Coleman was a polarizing and divisive wide receiver prospect during last year's NFL Draft cycle. Recently, Coleman described his rookie season in one word, "Trash," during an interview last month ... As a prospect, Coleman was an ideal 50/50 contested catch receiver, but as a rookie, he struggled to bring in those challenging targets. Efficiency will be key for Coleman heading into his seccond-year in the NFL. He is the Buffalo Bills' projected starting X-receiver. There remains to be a high-celiling for Coleman to reach through development. With improvement all-around, Coleman's impact in this Bills' offense can help elevate them to another level..." — Damian Parson

The author also highlighted Coleman's 13.5 percent drop rate per Pro Football Focus, but holding onto the ball seemed to be the least of the developing wide receiver's problems.

The fact that Coleman was on the field for 73 percent of offensive snaps in the games he played last year shows what the Bills think of his potential. It's also revealing that the team did not sign any competition for his particular role on offense.

The arrow is, indeed, pointing up when it comes to Coleman. Now, we must wait to see what that means for his regular season production.

Keon Coleman warm-ups
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

