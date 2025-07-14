Doubted Bills' wide receiver 'primed to break out' after getting 'faster, stronger'
The Buffalo Bills challenged their 2024 second-round draft pick to get better this offseason.
Following a weak finish to his rookie season, Bills' brass called on wide receiver Keon Coleman to improve his durability while adding body mass. Although the verdict cannot be formed until regular season games are actually played, it appears as if Coleman made progress over the course of the past few months.
"All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better," said quarterback Josh Allen in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Coleman flashed his big-play ability by averaging 19.2 yards per reception, but consistency was an issue, as it can be with rookies. He never returned to form following a Week 9 wrist injury on the final drive of the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Over the course of three playoff games, Coleman totaled only 22 yards receiving. The Bills, however, still see the former No. 33 overall draft pick as a key piece moving forward, and they aren't alone.
RELATED: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
Bleacher Report selected "Five 2nd-Year WRs Primed to Break Out in 2025 NFL Season," and Coleman was one of the choices. The 6-foot-4 Coleman joined San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall, Pittsburgh Steelers' Roman Wilson, Chicago Bears' Rome Odunze and Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette.
"Keon Coleman was a polarizing and divisive wide receiver prospect during last year's NFL Draft cycle. Recently, Coleman described his rookie season in one word, "Trash," during an interview last month ... As a prospect, Coleman was an ideal 50/50 contested catch receiver, but as a rookie, he struggled to bring in those challenging targets. Efficiency will be key for Coleman heading into his seccond-year in the NFL. He is the Buffalo Bills' projected starting X-receiver. There remains to be a high-celiling for Coleman to reach through development. With improvement all-around, Coleman's impact in this Bills' offense can help elevate them to another level..." — Damian Parson
The author also highlighted Coleman's 13.5 percent drop rate per Pro Football Focus, but holding onto the ball seemed to be the least of the developing wide receiver's problems.
RELATED: Keon Coleman goes off, dominates Damar Hamlin celebrity basketball game
The fact that Coleman was on the field for 73 percent of offensive snaps in the games he played last year shows what the Bills think of his potential. It's also revealing that the team did not sign any competition for his particular role on offense.
The arrow is, indeed, pointing up when it comes to Coleman. Now, we must wait to see what that means for his regular season production.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —