Blockbuster Bills trade proposal would send $19 million stud wide receiver to Buffalo
Just like last year, the Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 offseason with a need at wide receiver. The team addressed that need at the trade deadline last season by acquiring Amari Cooper.
This offseason, the Bills have yet to re-sign Cooper and it does not look like he'll be back, especially after the team inked Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $36 million contract.
With Palmer in the mix, the Bills now have a solid trio when you also include Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. That said, the Bills still need a true No. 1 guy until Coleman proves he can be that.
Considering that, Matt Parrino of New York Upstate suggests the Bills inquire about New Orleans Saints wide receiver, Chris Olave.
Two other names to monitor are New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, who does come with a concerning concussion history, and maybe Minnesota receiver Jordan Addison.- Matt Parrino
Olave has no doubt impressed over his three seasons in the NFL, with the former first-round pick racking up two 1,000-yard seasons despite lackluster quarterback play.
Olave would instantly slot in as Josh Allen's No. 1 target and he's young enough (25 in June) to lock down that role for the long haul.
The issue is that Olave has a history of concussions, which has led to concerns about his ability to stick in the league for a long time. At any given moment, one more concussion could end his career.
While an intriguing suggestion, we don't see this trade happening. The Bills would have a tough time fitting Olave's salary in to begin with, and extending him would not only be difficult, it would be a risky proposition given Olave's injury history.
There has also been zero indication that the Saints want to trade their best wideout. Doing so would leave New Orleans extremely short at the position, with Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed serving as the only other viable starters on the roster. We don't see New Orleans putting itself in that kind of position after the team once again refused to tear it down in 2025.
