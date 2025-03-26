NFL expert lists five 'biggest needs' for Bills, hints at defense's issues
The Buffalo Bills are in good shape relatively speaking, but no NFL team can honestly claim its roster is Week 1 ready at this point in the offseason.
All teams have remaining needs that they will presumably try to satisfy through the NFL Draft as well as other means.
"In a perfect world, you would always love to stand up here and say, we can go play games right now. I'm not professing that, but we'll continue to work at it," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane after the first main wave of free agency passed.
With the Bills and 31 other NFL teams seemingly in the same boat, NFL Media editor Dan Parr listed the "top five needs for all 32 teams following free agency frenzy."
Buffalo was deemed needy at cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher and safety.
"Depth at cornerback is still looking shaky with former first-round pick Kaiir Elam being dealt away. There are similar issues on the interior defensive line and at edge rusher with free-agent signings Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht facing six-game suspensions. Plus, Ogunjobi, DaQuan Jones, A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa are playing on deals that expire after the 2025 season," said Parr.
The Bills are slated to make 10 selections over the first six rounds at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay from April 24-26. Buffalo's first selection is at No. 30 overall.
While the Bills may be best suited drafting a defensive tackle or cornerback late in Round 1, it's unknown if general manager Brandon Beane will prioritize need or the "best player available" approach.
