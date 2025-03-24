NFL Media Mock Draft: Bills gamble on injured safety, add WR in Round 2
The Buffalo Bills land a cornerback, a wide receiver and a safety all within the first 62 selections of a four-round mock draft scenario proposed by a reputable analyst.
NFL Media's Chad Reuter has the Bills trading up six spots in Round 1 to fill a need at cornerback. After securing Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas at No. 24 overall, Buffalo proceeded to use the No. 56 selection on Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. and the No. 62 pick on Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
Buffalo's Round 3 selection belongs to the Cleveland Browns as compensation for the Amari Cooper trade.
The Bills sacrificed their two Round 4 selections in Reuter's simulation, sending them to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the first-round pick that allowed Buffalo to secure Thomas. Cornerback is currently a top remaining need for the Bills as 2024 starter Rasul Douglas remains unsigned.
Buffalo also has a need at defensive tackle, and Michigan behemoth Kenneth Grant has often been mocked to the Bills over the past month. In Reuter's four-round mock draft, Grant winds up with the New York Jets at No. 42 overall.
S Kevin Winston, Penn State (R2 — No. 56 overall)
The Penn State starter to his 2024 season-ending injury that was actually an ACL tear according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Prior to playing only three games in 2024, Winston started all 13 games in 2023 and made 12 appearances as a true freshman in 2022. He led the team with 61 tackles while recording six passes defensed in 2023.
WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (R2 — No. 62 overall)
The reliable 5-foot-10 Restrepo spent the past two years as Miami's top receiving target. The two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team honoree is the first wide receiver in program history to produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The seemingly fundamentally sound route runner is coming off consensus All-America First Team selection.
