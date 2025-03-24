Bills Central

NFL Media Mock Draft: Bills gamble on injured safety, add WR in Round 2

The Buffalo Bills are projected to use their two Round 2 selections on a safety and a wide receiver

Ralph Ventre

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills land a cornerback, a wide receiver and a safety all within the first 62 selections of a four-round mock draft scenario proposed by a reputable analyst.

NFL Media's Chad Reuter has the Bills trading up six spots in Round 1 to fill a need at cornerback. After securing Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas at No. 24 overall, Buffalo proceeded to use the No. 56 selection on Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. and the No. 62 pick on Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.

Buffalo's Round 3 selection belongs to the Cleveland Browns as compensation for the Amari Cooper trade.

The Bills sacrificed their two Round 4 selections in Reuter's simulation, sending them to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the first-round pick that allowed Buffalo to secure Thomas. Cornerback is currently a top remaining need for the Bills as 2024 starter Rasul Douglas remains unsigned.

RELATED: Bills reportedly show interest in failed Jets' signing on free-agent DT market

Buffalo also has a need at defensive tackle, and Michigan behemoth Kenneth Grant has often been mocked to the Bills over the past month. In Reuter's four-round mock draft, Grant winds up with the New York Jets at No. 42 overall.

S Kevin Winston, Penn State (R2 — No. 56 overall)

The Penn State starter to his 2024 season-ending injury that was actually an ACL tear according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Prior to playing only three games in 2024, Winston started all 13 games in 2023 and made 12 appearances as a true freshman in 2022. He led the team with 61 tackles while recording six passes defensed in 2023.

Kevin Winston Jr. (21) tackle
Sep 2, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jaylen Anderson (0) tries to avoid a tackle from Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (R2 — No. 62 overall)

The reliable 5-foot-10 Restrepo spent the past two years as Miami's top receiving target. The two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team honoree is the first wide receiver in program history to produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. The seemingly fundamentally sound route runner is coming off consensus All-America First Team selection.

Xavier Restrepo (7) runs
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) after a catch in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News